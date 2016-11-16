High School Notebook: S.C. basketball coaches announce preseason polls

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting Pause

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:34 "It's like salt in the wound."

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say