High School Notebook: S.C. basketball coaches announce preseason polls

Basketball
S.C. coaches announce preseason polls
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced its preseason polls for both boys’ and girls’ as well as its top players in each classification for the upcoming season.
Rock Hill’s girls have been selected second in Class 5A. Fort Mill girls were tabbed eighth in the Class 5A poll. The Indian Land girls were chosen eighth in the Class 3A poll.
The Lewisville boys were picked second in the Class A poll.
Mike Hill of Lewisville was the only local player selected among the state’s top preseason seniors.
Girls’ poll
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek, 2. Rock Hill, 3. Spring Valley, 4. Mauldin, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Conway, 8. Fort Mill, 9. Woodmont, 10. Wando.
Class 4A
1. Dreher, 2. Ridge View, 3. Myrtle Beach, 4. North Augusta, 5. Wilson, 6. Greenville, 7. Greer, 8. Westwood, 9. Crestwood, 10. Berkeley.
Class 3A
1. Bishop England, 2. Pendleton, 3. Dillon, 4, Newberry, 5. Emerald, 6. Swansea, 7. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 8. Indian Land, 9. Fairfield Central, 10. Woodruff.
Class 2A
1. Mullins, 2. Keenan, 3. Lee Central, 4. Burke, 5. Christ Church, 6. Saluda, 7. Southside Christian, 8. Whale Branch, 9. Ninety-Six, 10. Carvers Bay.
Class A
1. Timmonsville, 2. McCormick, 3. Cross, 4. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 5. Green Sea-Floyds, 6. Lamar, 7. Estill, 8. Hemingway, 9. Denmark-Olar, 10. Baptist Hill.
Boys’ poll
Class 5A
1. Dorman, 2. Dutch Fork, 3. Blythewood, 4. Sumter, 5. West Florence, 6. Irmo, 7. James Island, 8. Byrnes, 9. West Ashley, 10. Wade Hampton, 10. Westside.
Class 4A
1. A. C. Flora, 2. Wilson, 3. Crestwood, 4. Lower Richland, 5. Lakewood, 6. Wren, 7. Ridge View, 8. Beaufort, 9. Eastside, 10. North Augusta.
Class 3A
1. Timberland, 2. Berea, 3. Brookland-Cayce, 4. Newberry, 5. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 6. Bishop England, 7. Seneca, 8. Southside, 9. Fairfield Central, 10. Bluffton.
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate, 2. Calhoun County, 3. Keenan, 4. Andrew Jackson, 5. Marion, 6. Burke, 7. Landrum, 8. Abbeville, 9. Lee Central, 10. Blacksburg.
Class A
1. Hemingway, 2. Lewisville, 3. C. E. Murray, 4. Timmonsville, 5. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 6. Williston-Elko, 7. Bethune-Bowman, 8. North, 9. Lamar, 10. Wagener-Salley.
Girls’ tennis
4 area players compete in state singles tournament
Four area tennis players played in the South Carolina High School League singles tournament this week at the Cayce Tennis Center.
Rock Hill’s Robin Alston and Anna Sharp, as well as Fort Mill’s Elizabeth Fitzgerald and South Pointe’s Elle Gilleland, were among the 32 players invited to participate in the Class 5A-4A event.
Fitzgerald finished in fifth overall. She lost in the first round to Sam Calais of Dutch Fork, 6-2, 6-1, but battled back through the loser’s bracket, winning six times to claim the fifth spot.
She started her run with an 8-5 win over Holly Kerr of Hilton Head. She edged Raquel Acco of A.C. Flora 8-7 in the next round, and stayed alive with an 8-1 victory over Emma Springs of Myrtle Beach.
She continued her winning ways with an 8-6 win over Alston. The next round saw her defeat Kristen Reynolds of T.L. Hanna, 8-4, and she claimed fifth place with an 8-2 decision over Beaufort’s McKenzie Daniel.
Alston claimed a 6-2, 6-0 win over Joy Renfrow of Socastee in the first round. She continued in the winner’s bracket with a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Mauldin’s Sheila Walsh.
The third round saw her drop a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Claire Coleman of Spartanburg. In the loser’s bracket, she was eliminated with an 8-1 loss to Fitzgerald.
Sharp won her opening match against Megan Pleasant of A.C. Flora, 0-6, 6-2, 1-0. She topped Lily Conant of Wando by scores of 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 in the second round.
She lost to Spring Valley’s Crawford Latham, 6-2, 6-2, in the third round, before being eliminated by McKenzie Daniel of Beaufort, 8-3, in the loser’s bracket.
Gilleland lost in the opening round to Nikita Jones of Wilson,6-2, 6-0. That placed her in the loser’s bracket, and she was eliminated in an 8-2 decision to Alex Romaro of South Aiken.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
