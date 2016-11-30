High school roundup: Heriot scores 26 in Fort Mill win over South Pointe

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 73, South Pointe 60: Fort Mill came from behind to defeat South Pointe 73-60 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
Trailing 31-19 midway through the second period, the Yellow Jackets used a 34-4 run to take a 53-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Ryan Herriot led the Yellow Jackets with 26 points. He was joined in double figures by Ryan Deluca, who scored 12.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 on the year.
South Pointe
22
10
3
25
-
60
Fort Mill
16
14
23
20
-
73
South Pointe - Wilcox 18, Hemphill 13, Miller 13, Hopkins 5, McCloud 5, Wilson 2, Boulware 2, Woodard 2.
Fort Mill - Ryan Heriot 26, Ryan DeLuca 12, White 9, Chrisley 7, McIntyre 6, Grainger 6, Griffin 4, Amigo 3.
Nation Ford 49, Lancaster 33: Nation Ford broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Lancaster 49-33 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
The Falcons had the hot hand in the second half. They made 12 of 13 field goals and outscored the Bruins 33-15 in the final two periods.
Nation Ford, which led 18-16 at intermission, was led by Zeb Graham with 17 points. Eric Moulds added 10 points for the Falcons as they improved to 2-1 on the year.
Lancaster
12
6
8
7
-
33
Nation Ford
10
6
17
16
-
49
Rock Hill 66, York 37: Rock Hill pulled away in the second half to beat York 66-37 in a non-region contest at Rock Hill Tuesday night.
Rock Hill led 13-9 after one period, and went to the locker room at halftime with a 29-24 cushion.
The Bearcats’ defense controlled the second half, as Rock Hill outscored York 37-13 after the intermission.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 67, York 41: Rikoya Anderson scored 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Rock Hill to a 67-41 win over York in a non-region game Tuesday night at Rock Hill.
York
9
9
12
11
-
41
Rock Hill
12
13
22
20
-
67
York - Taleah Long 12, Makala Love 11, Natalee Graham 8, Corri Peeler 5, Akeisha McClure 4, Diamond Worthy 1.
Rock Hill - RiKoya Anderson 26, Tee Ballard 11, MaKenna Thompson 11, Whitney Malone 8, Breya Busby 3, Ashley Crank 3, Abriana Green 3, Erika McPhail 2.
3 point goals - York 3 (MaKala Love 1, Taleah long 1, Corri Peeler 1), Rock Hill 5 (RiKoya Anderson 2, Breya Busby 1, Tee Ballard 1, MaKenna Thompson 1).
Compiled by Sam Copeland
Comments