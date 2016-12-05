Basketball is Zay Martin’s therapy after mom’s passing

It was a bright sunny day in February when Xavier Martin left school early to go see his mom the last day that she was alive. His head was filled with uncertainty during the trip to the hospital. But Martin, a sophomore basketball player at Northwestern, had a gut feeling that she was already gone.
He was right. After a stint in hospice care, Martin’s mother, Amanda, passed away after a long-term illness. She was just 44 years old.
“That day was really sad,” he said last week. “I do not know what really had happened at first until I got to the hospital. And I just felt really bad and I was shocked, very shocked.”
Nearly eight months later, Martin’s sophomore basketball season is underway at Northwestern.
The wound from his mother’s passing is starting to scab over, but it’s still there.
“I think he is in a place where he understands that ‘she was really really sick and I miss my mom, but she is probably better off,’” Northwestern head coach John Bramlett said.
Support from teammates
Martin was not alone with his grief.
Three sisters, two older and one younger, and his grandmother were there to lean on. Martin also had continuous support from his teammates, including his cousin Chris, who also plays for the Trojans’ varsity team. As a 6-foot-2 freshman last season, Martin held back socially as most ninth graders on varsity teams do. Bramlett has seen him open up to his teammates and coaches more since his mom passed, and they’ve embraced him, too.
“I think they have all rallied around him, starting last year,” said Bramlett. “A bunch of us went to his house last year during the week. And again he is more open now so you can see them chatting and stuff more and having a good time and stuff like that, hanging out.”
According to Bramlett, it has kind of turned into a “little family thing here.” The team has been crucial for Martin, who’s had to grow up quite a bit faster than anyone would ever plan.
“He certainty has matured as a young man,” said the Trojans’ coach. “Of course, he really has not had a choice. You know, he is living with his grandmother and some other people in the house. So he probably had to take on some big responsibilities at home with that. But we’ve seen the maturation of that here as far as a basketball player.”
Basketball as an outlet
Freshman year of high school is a complicated, challenging time for a new teen. Playing a varsity sport makes it a bit more weird and difficult. Throw in what Martin was enduring with his mother - called “Chi Chi” by friends and family - and it’s safe to say he had a tough introduction to his current life stage.
“I know the last game of the year last year, you know while he was playing a basketball game, the family was having to make a decision if they were going to take her off of life support or not,” said Bramlett. “So I think basketball has been good for him in dealing with this, at least I hope it has.”
The day back in February was devastating for Martin, who goes by Zay, but he knew that he could not give up; he had to stay focused on goals he’d set with his mom.
“My family motivates me to just keep going and stay focused, you know, because that is what my momma wanted, just keep playing ball and get through high school and college,” he said.
Driving the ball to the rim, firing a pass to a teammate, skying for rebounds all became an outlet for Martin. For a couple hours a day, he escapes the hurt and the pain of his mom’s death in a gym. Every shot, every rebound, every steal, for one reason.
“That’s how it has been since she has passed, just everything for her, I do it for her,” said Martin.
Martin showed promise as a rookie last season, averaging nine points per game. Presbyterian and Wofford College have showed high interest in Martin and he’s grown physically this offseason.
“He definitely has the opportunity to be a big time division one basketball player as he continues to grow,” said Bramlett. “Strength wise he’s really worked in the weight room and he’s worked on some other facets of his game as well. So if he continues to progress, we will have a big time college player here.”
No matter the circumstances that he may face in basketball, Martin’s devotion to his mom will be to “just keep playing for her.”
