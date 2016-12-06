High school roundup

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northwestern 58, Chester 32: Northwestern got balanced scoring and defeated Chester in a non-region game at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Brittany Bumpers led Northwestern with nine points. Daionja Spates and Raychel Koterba each added eight points for Northwestern as the Trojans improved to 2-1 on the year.
Imani Kirkpatrick and Kaddish Woods led Chester with nine and eight points, respectively.
Chester
12
6
5
9
-
32
Northwestern
13
19
13
13
-
58
Rock Hill 67, York 24: Rock Hill took a 30-13 lead at halftime and beat York in a non-region game at York Tuesday night.
Rock Hill improved to 4-2 on the year.
Rock Hill
8
22
18
19
-
67
York
6
7
5
6
-
24
Lewisville 42, Westminster Catawba 15: Lewisville got 25 points from Amber Bass and beat Westminster Catawba in a non-region game at Richburg Tuesday night.
Bass pulled down 15 rebounds and had four steals. Katlyn Fossett added six points, grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. Codi Horne scored four points, hauled in seven rebounds, and had five steals. Sunni Baker led Westminster Catawba with seven points.
Lewisville improved to 2-4 with the win.
Nation Ford 38, Indian Land 24: Nation Ford toppled Indian Land in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
The win improved Nation Ford to 3-1 on the year.
South Pointe 53, Fort Mill 43: South Pointe got a game-high 21 points from Scarlett Gilmore and toppled Fort Mill in a non-region game at South Pointe Monday night.
South Pointe is 2-1 on the year.
Fort Mill
10
6
10
17
-
43
South Pointe
9
12
14
18
-
53
Rock Hill 67, Lewisville 7: Rock Hill placed three players in double figures and defeated Lewisville in a non-region game at Richburg Monday night.
Rock Hill
21
26
8
12
-
67
Lewisville
2
5
0
0
-
7
Rock Hill - Phoenix Tracey 3, Breya Busby 2, Tee Ballard 5, Jalen Armstrong 7, MaKenna Thompson 4, RiKoya Anderson 11, Ashley Crank 3, Whitney Malone 11, Abriana Green 16, Raina Robinson 5.
Lewisville - Blakely Elliott 2, Katlyn Fossett 3, Allie Keels 2.
3-point goals: Rock Hill 6 (Tee Ballard 1, Jalen Armstrong 1, RiKoya Anderson 1, Ashley Crank 1, Whitney Malone 1, Raina Robinson 1), Lewisville 1 (Katlyn Fossett 1). Total Fouls - Rock Hill 11, Lewisville 12.
Records: Rock Hill 3-2, Lewisville 1-4
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clover 60, Hunter Huss (N.C.) 56: Clover raced to a 21-9 lead after one period and beat Hunter Huss in a non-region game in Gastonia, N.C., Monday night.
Clover
21
11
9
19
-
60
Hunter Huss
9
18
18
11
-
56
Clover - Quise Robbins 23, Dre Starr 11, Aaron Milner 8, Hezekiah Massey 6, J.D. Jacobus 4, Andrew White 3, Zach Baker 3, Sean Tyson 2.
Hunter Huss - Blake Wilson 20, Cress Worthy 19, Tony Davis 6, Antwanez Barnett 5, Sa’veon Falls 3, Suany Jimenez 2, Keyshawn Stroud 1.
3-point goals: Clover 4 (Dre Starr 2, Quise Robbins 1, Zach Baker 1), Hunter Huss 6 (Blake Wilson 3, Cress Worthy 3). Total Fouls - Clover 10, Hunter Huss 16.
Records: Clover 2-0, Hunter Huss 1-2
Fort Mill 58, South Pointe 53: Fort Mill came from behind in the fourth quarter and defeated South Pointe 58-53 in a non-region game at South Pointe Monday night.
Fort Mill improved to 4-1 on the year.
Fort Mill
7
16
15
20
-
58
South Pointe
14
12
17
10
-
53
Fort Mill - Austin Grainger 19, Ryan DeLuca 14, Schleif 6, Griffin 5, White 3, Chrisley 3, Heriot 5, Amigo 2, Patton 1.
South Pointe - Wilcox 14, Miller 12, Hopkins 8, Hemphill 6, Wadsworth 5, McCloud 3, Wilson 3, Boulware 2.
Rock Hill 69, Lewisville 59: Rock Hill jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one period and beat Lewisville in a non-region contest at Richburg Monday night.
Rock Hill
19
15
16
19
-
69
Lewisville
7
24
19
9
-
59
Rock Hill - Lance Crayton 18, Antonio Barber 13, Byron Fletcher 12, Book Steele 2, Malik Logan 2, C. J. McClure 8, Myles Byers 6, Devon Busby 6, Que Glover 2.
Lewisville - Jadakiss Talford 18, Maurice Grant 15, Trey Keels 5, Demetric Hardin 5, Drew Colin 5, Mikial Fourney 4, Josh Belk 3, Darryl Manning 2, Jeremiah Johnson 2.
Records: Rock Hill 2-1, Lewisville 1-1
WRESTLING
Chester 58, Lancaster 24: Chester topped Lancaster in a non-region match at Chester Tuesday night.
Rock Hill 42, River Bluff 25: Rock Hill defeated River Bluff in a non-region match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.
