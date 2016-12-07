High school roundup: Clover boys improve to 3-0

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clover 61, Forestview (N.C.) 42: Clover raced to a 17-3 lead after one period and beat Forestview in a non-region contest in Gastonia, N.C., on Tuesday night.
The win was the 250th career victory for Clover head coach Bailey Jackson.
Quise Robbins led the way for Clover with 17 points. Zach Baker and Aaron Milner joined him in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Clover
17
9
15
20
-
61
Forestview
3
12
18
9
-
42
Clover - Quise Robbins 17, Zach Baker 15, Aaron Milner 13, Andrew White 4, Dre Starr 4, Hunter Walden 3, Markus Nastase 2, Qwashun Garrett 2, Joe Glover 1.
Forestview - Robert Cherry 15, Malik Hatten 11, Logan Stone 8, Darian Anderson 4, Zion Smith 2, Tremayne Booker 2.
3-point goals: Clover - 7 (Baker 5, Robbins 1, Walden 1), Forestview 6 (Cherry 4, Stone 2). Total Fouls - Clover 10, Forestview 14.
Records: Clover 3-0, Forestview 0-6
Nation Ford 71, Indian Land 48: Nation Ford built a 21-8 lead after one quarter and defeated Indian Land in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
Malik Bryant led Nation Ford with 13 points. Zeb Graham joined him in double figures with 11.
Shermon Alston led Indian Land with 20 points, while Jerrick Palmer chipped in nine.
Nation Ford improved to 3-1 on the season.
Indian Land
8
8
14
18
-
48
Nation Ford
21
13
19
18
-
71
York 68, Rock Hill 67: York came from behind in the final period to edge Rock Hill in a non-region game at York Tuesday night.
York trailed 56-50 heading into the final quarter, but outscored Rock Hill 18-11 to pull out the victory.
York improved to 2-3 with the win, while the loss dropped Rock Hill to 2-2 on the year.
Rock Hill
12
24
20
11
-
67
York
16
11
23
18
-
68
Northwestern 71, Chester 53: Northwestern topped Chester in a non-region game at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Northwestern picked up its second win of the year over Chester and improved to 2-1. Chester fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Lewisville 72, Westminster Catawba 27: Lewisville raced to a 21-6 lead after one period and defeated Westminster Catawba 7 in a non-region game at Richburg Tuesday night.
Jadakiss Talford led Lewisville with 14 points. Josh Belk and Trey Keels joined him in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Westminster Catawba
6
11
3
7
-
27
Lewisville
21
17
20
14
-
72
Pageland Central 45, Great Falls 33: Pageland Central topped Great Falls in a non-region game at Pageland Tuesday night.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Forestview (N.C.) 46, Clover 33: Forestview pulled away in the final period to defeat Clover in a non-region game in Gastonia, N.C., on Tuesday night.
The loss dropped Clover to 1-2 on the year.
Clover
5
9
12
7
-
33
Forestview
8
10
14
14
-
46
Rock Hill 67, York 24: Rock Hill broke open the game in the second half and defeated York in a non-region game at York Tuesday night.
Rikoya Anderson led a trio of Rock Hill players in double figures with 15 points.
Rock Hill improved to 4-2 with the win, while the loss dropped York to 2-2.
Rock Hill
8
22
18
19
-
67
York
6
7
5
6
-
24
Rock Hill - RiKoya Anderson 15, MaKenna Thompson 12, Tee Ballard 11, Raina Robinson 7, Breya Busby 6, Abrianna Green 5, Canijah Taylor 3, Jalen Armstrong 3, Ashley Crank 3, DeDe Crawford 2.
York - Jaleah Long 8, Natelee Graham 3, Corrie Peeler 3, MaKala Love 2, Isis Simpson 2, Sarah Morris 2, Kaylee Suarez 2, Diamond Worthy 2.
3-point goals: Rock Hill 11 (Anderson 3, Busby 2, Robinson 2, Crank 1, Taylor 1, Armstrong 1, Thompson 1), York 1 (Graham 1).
