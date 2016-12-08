Lancaster girls hold off Fort Mill rally for non-region road win

The Lancaster Bruins used a balanced offense and an aggressive defense to defeat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 53-46 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
The Bruins jumped to a 12-4 lead after one period, and although they never trailed after that, they had to fend off numerous comeback attempts by the Yellow Jackets.
Lancaster built a 30-16 lead early in the third quarter only to see Fort Mill cut it to 30-21. The Bruins’ 43-27 margin early in the final period was cut to 43-33. When Lancaster built a 49-35 lead with 3:01 to play in the game, Fort Mill responded with an 8-0 run capped by Unique Burch’s layup to cut it to 49-43 with 31 seconds remaining.
Zaria Woods led Lancaster with 14 points, while Tikyevah Mackey added 10.
Meredith Christopher was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 14. Kimber Haley joined her double figures with 11. Christopher and Haley were the keys to all of Fort Mill’s scoring runs.
Lancaster improved to 3-1 with the win, while the loss dropped Fort Mill to 4-3.
Turning point
Lancaster led 23-16 with 7:13 left in the first half when they went on a 7-0 run to make it 30-16 with 5:34 remaining until intermission. Kiara Roberts’ layup ended the run which gave the Bruins their largest lead of the game. That cushion gave them some working room when the Yellow Jackets kept clawing back into the game.
Critical
Lancaster held several double-digit leads throughout the contest and each time Fort Mill regrouped and charged back into the game. The Bruins were able to get a defensive stop or a key basket to protect their lead.
Star contributors
Woods led the Bruins with 14 points and she also pulled in some key rebounds. Summer Clinton scored nine points for Lancaster. All were from behind the arc, and all came in the final five minutes when the Bruins held off the last Fort Mill rally.
On deck
Fort Mill will be at home on Thursday night to play Chester. Lancaster will be at home on Friday night to battle Andrew Jackson.
Box score
Lancaster
12
10
16
15
-
53
Fort Mill
4
10
11
21
-
46
Lancaster - Tikyevah Mackey 10, Keiana Howze 7, Summer Clinton 9, Zaria Woods 14, Kiara Roberts 6, Kendall Caskey 2, Yo’Maria Stevens 3, Tomeshiona Jackson 2.
Fort Mill - Unique Burch 8, Kimber Haley 11, Meredith Christopher 14, Annika Ford 3, Wallace Cortazar 5, Jackie White 2, Madison Payne 1, Izzy Giarrizzi 2.
3-point goals: Lancaster 7 (Stevens 1, Mackey 2, Howze 1, Clinton 3), Fort Mill 1 (Ford 1).
Total Fouls - Lancaster 16, Fort Mill 13.
Records: Lancaster 3-1, Fort Mill 4-2
Fort Mill boys take down Lancaster
Fort Mill boys 61, Lancaster 40: Fort Mill took a 15-6 lead after one quarter and defeated Lancaster in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Ryan DeLuca led Fort Mill with 10 points. The win gave the Yellow Jackets a 5-1 record for the season.
Fort Mill
15
10
11
25
-
61
Lancaster
6
5
11
18
-
40
Fort Mill - Ryan DeLuca 10, Heriot 9, Grainger 8, White 6, Smith 6, Griffin 5, Rachels 5, Washington 4, Chrisley 2, Amigo 2, Schlief 2, Patton 2.
Lancaster - McGriff 20, Thompson 5, R. Stevenson 4, J. Stevenson 3, Cooper 3, Canty 2, Totten 2, Tinsley 1.
Comments