Blake, Gilmore help South Pointe girls to basketball win over Northwestern

The South Pointe girls got 18 points from freshman Jamia Blake and 11 from sophomore Scarlett Gilmore to defeat the Northwestern Trojans for the second time in a week, 42-32 Thursday night at South Pointe.
The Stallions never trailed after scoring the first eight points of the game. South Pointe had another 7-0 run in the second period and pretty much held a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.
The Stallions got 34 points from underclassmen.
“We don’t have a senior on the team,” South Pointe coach Stephanie Butler said. “Jamia and Scarlett are going to be special players. We’re just trying to work on what I feel are some of their bad habits.”
Turning point
South Pointe seized control from the outset and never looked back. They held a double-figure edge after each quarter but the first.
Critical
Blake had six points in each of the first two periods, and six more in the second half.
Star contributors
Sophomore Brittany Bumpers led the Trojans with 11 and Jabree McMullen had eight. Raychel Koterba had five for Northwestern.
On deck
The Stallions will travel to Keenan on Tuesday, while the Trojans will welcome Gaffney next Friday night.
South Pointe 42, Northwestern 32
Northwestern
4
8
11
9
-
32
South Pointe
10
13
11
8
-
42
SP - Jamia Blake 18, Scarlett Gilmore 11, Adisan Funke 2, Kenslie Hillian 2, Diamond Mobley 2, Shi’Daicia Davis 3, Jonna Roberson 4. NW - Raychel Koterba 5, Jabree McMullen 8, Grace Walker 2, Daionja Spates 2, Kamya Massey 1, Brittany Bumpers 11, Isabel Shellnutt 1, Aubrey Hamrick 2.
Three-pointers: SP 2 (Gilmore, Davis). NW 1 (Koterba). Team fouls - SP 15; NW 9. Records - South Pointe 4-1, Northwestern 2-2.
