High school roundup: Rock Hill, Fort Mill girls pick up Friday basketball wins

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 79, Lewisville 8: Rock Hill raceed to a 26-3 lead after one quarter and defeated Lewisville 79-8 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Friday night. Whitney Malone led the way for Rock Hill (5-2) with 23 points. Rikoya Anderson and Breya Busby joined her in double figures with 13 and 12 respectively.
Lewisville
3
2
2
1
-
8
Rock Hill
26
18
20
15
-
79
Rock Hill - Whitney Malone 23, RiKoya Anderson 13, Breya Busby 12 Ashley Crank 6, Erika McPhail 6, Jalen Armstrong 5, Abriana Green 5, Rana Robinson 3, MaKenna Thompson 3, Ivany Patten 2, Canijah Taylor 1. Lewisville - Katlyn Fossett 5, Amber Ross 3. 3-point goals: Rock Hill 8 (Breya Busby 3, Jalen Armstrong 1, RiKoya Anderson 1, Ashley Crank 1, Abriana Green 1, Rana Robinson 1), Lewisville 1 (Amber Ross 1).
Marvin Ridge 50, Nation Ford 48: Marvin Ridge edged Nation Ford 50-48 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night. Sami Tuipulotu and Alex Clement led Nation Ford with 16 and 11 points respectively.
Fort Mill 51, Chester 33: Fort Mill defeated Chester 51-33 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Thursday night. Meredith Christopher led the way for Fort Mill (5-3) with 18 points. Kimber Haley added 16 points to the winning cause.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Marvin Ridge 45, Nation Ford 38: Marvin Ridge came from behind in the second half and defeated Nation Ford 45-38 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night. Marvin Ridge trailed 22-12 at halftime, but outscored Nation Ford 33-16 in the second half to pick up the victory. Eric Moulds led Nation Ford with 12 points.
MR
5
7
17
16
-
45
NF
11
11
5
11
-
-38
22 Ft. Academy 57, York Prep 51: Mamoudau Diarra scored 16 points and led 22 Ft. Academy to a 57-51 win over York Prep at the Bojangles Bash at Ridge View Friday night. Jacobi Wright and Maonta Houston led York Prep with 12 and 11 points respectively.
York Prep
6
15
12
18
-
51
22 Ft. Acad
16
12
18
11
-
57
York Prep - Jacobi Wright 12, Maonta Houston 11, Tracus Chisholm 9, Jaron Williams 6, Zay Crocket 5, D. J. Burns 4, Dallas Honeycutt 4. 22 Ft. Academy - Mamoudou Diarra 16, Peanut Cunningham 12, Dallaz Corbit 7, Tajah Fraley 6, Nevin Zink 6, Max Hoekstra 5, Noah Thomas 3, Daniel Sackey 2. 3-point goals: York Prep 5 (Houston 3, Wright 2), 22 Ft. Academy 3 (Diarra 2, Hoekstra 1). Total Fouls: York Prep 15, 22 Ft. Academy 16. Records: York Prep 4-5, 22 Ft. Academy 11-2
Fort Mill 76, Chester 57: Fort Mill raced to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and toppled Chester 76-57 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Thursday night. Ryan Heriot and Austin Grainer led Fort Mill (6-1) with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Fort Mill
19
22
14
21
-
76
Chester
6
15
18
18
-
57
Fort Mill - Ryan Heriot 13, Austin Grainger 12, Griffin 9, McIntyre 9, DeLuca 9, Smith 8, White 6, Chrisley 4, Washington 3, Patten 2, Amigo 1. Chester - Hollis 14, Mobley 8, Haron 7, Brown 7, Bagley 5, Goldsbraken 5, Coleman 4, MInter 3, Kelly 3, Stroud 1.
South Pointe 45 Northwestern 43: South Pointe established a 23-12 lead at halftime and hung on to edge Northwestern 45-43 in a non-region game at South Pointe Thursday night. Maliek Wilcox led South Pointe (3-2) with 23 points. Dee Hardin was the top scorer for Northwestern (2-2) with 15 points.
Northwestern
4
8
14
17
-
43
South Pointe
12
11
11
11
-
45
Northwestern - Dee Hardin 15, Hamary Traore 7, Myliek Durham 8, Chris Leach 3, Zay Martin 1, Ian Brown 7, Jaywen Westbroook 2. South Pointe - Maliek Wilcox 23, Chaquavious Hopkins 3, Ja'Micah Hemphill 4, Andarius Boulware 9, Jkhari Miller 4, Jay Davis 2. 3-point goals: Northwestern 2 (Brown 1, Leach 1), South Pointe 3 (Wilcox 3). Team fouls - Northwestern 22, South Pointe 21. Fouled out - Traore (N).
Great Falls 52, Westminster Catawba 31: Great Falls took a 35-10 lead at halftime and topped Westminster Catawba 52-31 in a non-region game at Great Falls Thursday night. De’Andre Green led Great Falls with 17 points.
WC
9
1
12
9
-
31
Great Falls
16
19
6
11
-
52
Westminster Catawba - Pickel 10, Early 2, O'Neal 9, Gozaloff 10. Great Falls - Sincere Wilmore 10, De'Andre Green 17, Josh Lewis 1, Zy’Derrick Jordan 8, Kelton Talford 6, Tommy Belk 6, Telonte Coleman 4.
WRESTLING
South Pointe 55, Chester 17: South Pointe defeated Chester 55-17 in a non-region match at Chester Wednesday night.
Nation Ford wins two matches: Nation Ford won a pair of non-region matches Wednesday night at Blythewood. They beat A. C. Flora 66-16, and toppled Blythewood 48-27.
