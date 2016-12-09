High school roundup: Rock Hill, Fort Mill girls pick up Friday basketball wins

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed Pause

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:51 Christmas trees donated to Rock Hill shelters with homeless children

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

1:12 Rock Hill company donates 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings