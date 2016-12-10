Fort Mill Jackets third in host high school wrestling tourney

The Fort Mill wrestling team finished third in its own Beef O’ Brady’s Holiday Classic tournament and came away with two individual winners in senior A.J. Leitten and junior Brody Claassen Saturday.
Leitten went 6-0 in the tournament to run his season record to 13-0 and win his fourth straight Beef O’ Brady’s championship. He also won most outstanding wrestler of the tournament for the lower weight classes in taking home the 138-pound title.
Leitten, a two-time defending state champion, has yet to be scored on this season as he has won the majority of his matches by either pin fall or technical fall. He is committed to wrestle at North Carolina State University starting next year. Leitten, who is about 25 wins away from the school record, said he knows expectations are high for him this season, but tries to stay focused on the task at hand.
“I just want to be able to wrestle to the fullest of my ability each time,” he said. “I feel the pressure, but I really try to just block it out and get in the zone before the match.”
The tournament attracted 14 teams from across the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia, for the 17 th annual event. Mooresville High won the tournament with 181.5 points, while Eastside was second with 177.5 points and Fort Mill third with 148 points. South Pointe finished eighth with 78.5 points, York finished 10 th with 69.5 points and Nation Ford finished 14 th with 30 points.
Fort Mill head coach Chris Brock, who has placed at least one individual winner in the tournament in every year of its existence, was happy with how his team did as a whole.
“We wrestled well,” he said. “We wrestled tough.”
Claassen had a tougher road to the finals at 126-pounds, but was still able to come away with a 15-5 decision over Brookwood (Ga.)’s Joel Winters.
“Brody gets it done through hard work and it pays off for him,” Brock said.
Claassen made his second consecutive tournament finals coming up a bit short last week in the Southern Slam at Eastside, but was able to rebound this week in going 5-0 in the tournament to win his weight class.
“It’s a tough sport,” Claassen said. “You grind and sometimes it gets intense. It’s great to see the culmination of what I have done come together so far.”
The only other local winner was South Pointe’s Rodrick Whitlock who beat Fort Mill’s Jake Hart 5-4 in controversial fashion. Hart appeared to take Whitlock down right before the end of the third period as time expired, but the referee didn’t award any points leaving the match at 5-4 and giving Whitlock the win despite the boos of the heavily influenced Fort Mill crowd.
Fort Mill also had a third place finisher in Malik Campbell at 152-pounds and two fourth-place finishers at 120-pounds in Jacob Sturgeon and 195-pounds in Wade Brock. South Pointe had a second-place finisher in Nathan Stroud (152) and a third-place finisher in Joseph Blackman (126) as well. York had second place finishers in Daiyan Heard (106), Tanner Colbertson (113), and a third-place finisher in Micheal Avore (132). Nation Ford had one individual who placed at 182-pounds in Jake Gravely, who finished third.
