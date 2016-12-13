High school roundup: Rock Hill girls avenge loss in 67-47 win over Lancaster

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 67, Lancaster 47: Rock Hill broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Lancaster in a non-region game Tuesday night at Rock Hill.
Rikoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 25 points. Whitney Malone joined her in double figures with 12.
Zaria Woods was the top scorer for Lancaster with 14. Tikyevah Mackey added 13 points.
The win improved Rock Hill to 6-2 on the year and avenged an earlier loss to Lancaster.
Lancaster
13
13
9
12
-
47
Rock Hill
22
10
20
15
-
67
Fort Mill 49, York 45: Fort Mill topppled York in a non-region game Tuesday night at York.
Meredith Christopher scored a career-high 25 points to lead Fort Mill to the win, which avenged an earlier loss to York.
Fort Mill improved to 6-3 on the year with the victory, while York dropped to 3-4.
York Prep 57, Lewisville 41: York Prep defeated Lewisville in a non-region game at York Preparatory Academy on Tuesday night.
Jermany Mapp led York Prep with 22 points and Kathryn Ann Williams added 14 to the winning cause.
Amber Bass led Lewisville with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Allie Keels added 6 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and had 5 steals. Sha’Tarria Robinson also had 6 points for Lewisville.
York Prep improved to 4-8 with the win, while Lewisville dropped to 2-6.
Clover 58, Gaffney 48: Clover used a strong third quarter to take a comfortable lead and went on to defeat Gaffney in a non-region game at Gaffney on Monday night.
Alyesha Wade paced Clover with 17 points. Lilly Wallace chipped in 15 to the winning effort.
Clover
8
13
25
12
-
58
Gaffney
9
15
14
10
-
48
Clover - Alyesha Wade 17, Lilly Wallace 15, Morneaott 7, Ballard 8, Carter 11.
Gaffney - Walker 17, Oglesby 8, Corry 6, Ford 16, Williams 1.
3-point goals: Clover 5 (Morneaott 1, Wade 1, Wallace 1, Ballard 2), Gaffney 3 (Walker 3).
Records: Clover 2-3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 50, Lancaster 48: Rock Hill edged Lancaster in a non-region game Tuesday night at Rock Hill.
Rock Hill outscored Lancaster 10-8 in the final period to claim the win.
Lancaster
11
18
11
8
-
48
Rock Hill
17
10
13
10
-
50
Clover 68, Gaffney 57: Unbeaten Clover used a strong third quarter to take the lead for good and defeat Gaffney in a non-region game Monday night at Gaffney.
Quise Robbins led Clover (5-0) with 26 points. Andrew White and Hezeiah Massey added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Clover.
Clover
16
21
14
17
-
68
Gaffney
15
24
5
14
-
58
Clover - Quise Robbins 26, Andrew White 13, Hezekiah Massey 12, Aaron Milner 6, Zach Baker 5, Dre Starr 4, J. D. Jacobus 2.
Gaffney - Childers 17, Tate 11, Love 8, Bowser 8, Kershaw 6, Foster 4, Phillips 2, Jennings 2
3-point goals: Clover 5 (Robbins 4, Baker 1), Gaffney 4 (Childers 2, Tate 2). Total Fouls: Clover 12, Gaffney 21.
Records: Clover 5-0, Gaffney 4-1
WRESTLING
Dorman 52, Nation Ford 21: Dorman toppled Nation Ford in a non-region match at Dorman Tuesday night.
