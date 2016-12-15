Three South Pointe Stallions ink with college programs

Three South Pointe High School Stallions signed national letters of intent to play college athletics during a Wednesday morning news conference at the school’s media center.
Jodee Tindal will play golf at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., Bo Taylor will play baseball at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, and Stephen Thompson will play baseball at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
South Pointe athletic director Mike Drummond described all three as hard workers and outstanding in academics.
Tindal, who enjoyed a stellar career in golf at South Pointe, is not sure about her major as of yet, but she is leaning toward business.
“I really liked the campus, the coach, and the players,” Tindal said of Mercer. “I know I am going to have to work hard once I get there, but I am looking forward to it.”
Tindal is a four-time letter winner. She played on the Stallions’ state championship team in 2014, and finished in the top three in the individual state championship three times.
She was tabbed as Herald Area Player of the Year two years ago, and this season she played in the North-South All-Star Golf Classic.
Taylor, who was on The Herald’s All-Area team and Observer All-Area team last year, heads into his senior campaign having already won four varsity letters in baseball. Last season, Taylor batted .412 with seven doubles, four triples and 28 runs scored. Behind the plate, the Stallions’ catcher threw out 47 percent of base-runners with only two passed balls.
“I chose Coastal Carolina because the campus is beautiful, and it felt like home,” Taylor said. “They are the defending national champions, so I know that I am going to have to work hard, and I am looking forward to that challenge.”
Taylor, who has won three gold gloves behind the plate, added that he is not sure about a major but said he is leaning toward biology.
Stephen Thompson, who was on The Herald’s All-Area team last year, knows what lies in front of him at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I am ready for the Midshipman challenge as well as the challenge of playing baseball there,” said Thompson. “The campus is beautiful, and I really liked the baseball program.”
Thompson, who has already won four letters in baseball, played shortstop and third base in addition to pitching last season. He batted .378 with eight doubles, 17 RBIs, 12 runs scored, and six stolen bases to go with a 3-1 mark on the mound.
“I am unsure about my major, but I know that going to the Naval Academy will set me up for life,” Thompson said. “I am keeping the option of making the Navy a career open. I will just have to see how things work out.”
