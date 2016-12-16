Clover boys pull away from rival York with third-quarter burst

The Clover Blue Eagles put three players in double figures and used a huge third period to pull away and defeat the York Cougars for the second time in a week, 74-39, Friday night in Clover.
J.D. Jacobus and Hezekiah Massey led the home team with 13 points each.
The Blue Eagles led 32-21 at halftime and that was after York scored the final seven points of the second period, the last six of those from the game's high scorer Malcolm Kennedy.
The hosts came out and put the game away quickly and matter-of-factly to start the third quarter with a 14-0 run. Aaron Milner started it with a dunk for Clover's first two of the half.
Four different Blue Eagles scored in the deciding run, including threes by both Markus Nastase and Massey. Overall, Clover won the third quarter 20-4 for a 52-25 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
"Our guys were just really focused tonight," Clover coach Bailey Jackson said. "I mean, obviously, it's a big rivalry game. We didn't play well last Friday over there."
Turning point
York gave themselves hope with the way they closed the first half, but that quickly vanished with the Blue Eagles' start to the second. Clover cruised from there.
"Our defense was really good and we were executing on offense," Jackson said. "When you're stopping them and making shots, it makes it a lot easier and it's sure fun to coach."
Critical
Quese Robbins scored half of the Blue Eagles' total in the 18-10 first period to set the tone for the rest of the game. He was the third Clover player in double figures with 11.
"Sometimes we rely a little bit too much on Quese, but we had a lot of guys contribute tonight," Jackson said.
Star contributors
The Blue Eagles had eleven players that scored. Jacobus had five in the first quarter and Massey distributed his scoring evenly throughout the game. Kennedy was the only bright spot for the visitors, as he hit three three-pointers and led all scorers.
"Our non-region schedule has been pretty tough, but it will help us later in the season," Jackson said. "I like my team."
On deck
Clover will host Blacksburg Wednesday night and the Cougars will play Chapin in the Y.C. Winborn Christmas Classic at Rock Hill High at 3 p.m.
Clover 74 York 39
YCHS 10-11-4-14--39
Clover 18-14-20-22--74
Individual scoring: CL - J.D. Jacobus 13, Hezekiah Massey 13, Quese Robbins 11, Andrew White 6, Aaron Milner 7, Markus Nastase 7, Zach Baker 8, Luke Darling 2, Willy Clark 3, Qwashun Garrett 2, Hunter Walden 2. YCHS - Malcolm Kennedy 19, Ke'Trael Lytle 2, Peyton Stephenson 2, Shandon Cobb 4, Cameron Jones 7, Zay Robbins 1, Chandler Culp 2, Devin Long 2.
Three-pointers - CL 8 (Baker 2, Jacobus 2, Robbins, Nastase, Clark, Massey. YCHS 4 (Kennedy 3, Jones). Team fouls - CL 10, YCHS 11.
Records - Clover 6-1, York 2-6.
Girls: York 48, Clover 45
The York Cougars never trailed and survived a second half Clover run to defeat the Blue Eagles 48-45 Friday night at Clover.
The victory avenged a loss last week to Clover.
“They say it's a rivalry game but to me every game is a rivalry game,” York coach Marilyn Milton said.
Turning point
The Blue Eagles trailed by only 2, 47-45, with possession of the ball with 32.9 seconds left.
York forced a jump ball with 18.8 seconds to go and the arrow gave it to the Cougars.
Jaleah Long then hit one free throw and Alyesha Wade hesitated and could not hit a three on Clover's last possession.
Critical
Clover hit only 12 of 27 free throws for the game while York made 11 of 20.
The Cougars got balanced scoring. Jaleah Long had six in the first period and Natalee Graham had six in the second. The Cougars went inside to Sara Morris for two straight buckets in the middle of the fourth when things were tight.
"We wanted to take advantage of our height, which is our strength," Milton said.
Star contributors
Graham led all scorers with 14 and Renee Carter led Clover with 13. Wade had 12 for the Blue Eagles.
On deck
York will take on Chapin Wednesday in the Y.C. Winborn Christmas Classic at Rock Hill High.
Girls: York 48 Clover 45
YCHS 13-11-10-14--48
Clover 9-10-14-12--45
Individual scoring: York - Jaleah Long 9, Natalee Graham 14, Makala Love 7, Sara Morris 6, Akeisha McClure 6, Amiyah Starnes 6. Clover - Taylor Morneault 5, Alyesha Wade 12, Marianna Ballard 8, Renee Carter 13, Lilly Wallace 5, Tiona Walls 1, Amber Lipscomb 1.
Three-pointers: York 5 (Graham 2, Long 2, Love) CL 1 (Ballard). Team fouls: York 24 CL 19. Fouled out- Corri Peeler, McClure (York).
Records - York: 3-5, Clover: 5-2.
