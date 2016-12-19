York’s Nick Clayton commits to play baseball at Clemson

5:24 Video: highlights from South Pointe's 2 OT win in Upper State football final Pause

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

1:05 Video: pair of senior transfers elevated South Pointe's passing attack

2:05 Champions: Rock Hill's South Pointe wins third straight state title

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade