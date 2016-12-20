High school roundup: Moody, Winborn tournaments open Wednesday

Two annual holiday basketball tournaments open Wednesday at Northwestern and Rock Hill high schools.
The Lindberg Moody Tournament tips off at Northwestern with a field of eight boys’ teams.
Host Northwestern will be joined by Battery Creek, Idea, Hopewell, Waccamaw, Charleston Collegiate, Fairfield Central and North Mecklenburg.
The first game of the three-day event tips off at 4 p.m. and features Waccamaw against Charleston Collegiate.
Admission is $8 per day or $20 for a three-day pass.
The Y.C. Winborn Tournament tips off for a three-day run at Rock Hill with a field of eight girls’ teams and eight boys’ teams.
The Rock Hill girls are joined by Hunter Huss, Wilson, Monroe, A.C. Flora, Sun Valley, Marvin Ridge,and Butler.
The first girls’ game is set for a noon tipoff and features A.C. Flora and Hunter Huss.
The Rock Hill boys are in the field with Hunter Huss, York, Chapin, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Lancaster, Marvin Ridge and Butler, the top team in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 Poll.
The first boys’ game is set for 3 p.m. and features York against Chapin.
Admission is $8 per day.
MOODY FIRST ROUND
4 p.m. - Waccamaw vs. Charleston Collegiate
5:30 p.m. - Fairfield Central vs. North Mecklenburg
7 p.m. - Northwestern vs. Battery Creek
8:30 p.m. - Idea vs. Hopewell
WINBORN FIRST ROUND (GIRLS)
Noon - Hunter Huss vs. A.C. Flora (MAIN GYM)
1:30 p.m. - Rock Hill vs. Sun Valley (MAIN GYM)
3 p.m. - Butler vs. Marvin Ridge (AUXILLARY GYM)
4:30 p.m. - Monroe vs. Wilson (AUXILLARY GYM)
WINBORN FIRST ROUND (BOYS)
3 p.m. - York vs. Chapin (MAIN GYM)
4:30 p.m. - Lancaster vs. Marvin Ridge (MAIN GYM)
6 p.m. - Butler vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (MAIN GYM)
7:30 p.m. - Rock Hill vs. Hunter Huss (MAIN GYM)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 59, Chester 29: Fort Mill cruised to a win over Chester in a non-region game at Chester Tuesday night.
Wallace Cortazar led the way for Fort Mill with 15 points. She was followed in double figures by Meredith Christopher with 14, and Jackie White with 13.
With the win Fort Mill is now 7-4 on the year.
York Prep 61, McBee 13: York Prep defeated McBee in a non-region game at McBee Tuesday night.
Jermany Mapp led the way for York Prep with 18 points. Shy Hemphill added 17, while Katanee Williams added 14 points.
York Prep improved to 5-9.
Nation Ford 60, Forest Hills 25: Nation Ford toppled Forest Hills in a non-region game at Forest Hills Tuesday night.
Nation Ford won its third straight on the road and improved to 6-2 overall on the season.
WRESTLING
Piedmont High School of North Carolina won the annual Tigerland Classic at Fred T. Foard High School in North Carolina over the weekend.
Southern Alamance was second with Rock Hill third and South Pointe fifth.
Three local wrestlers won championships in their weight classes, while one was runner-up. Four local wrestlers claimed consolation victories, with three others taking fourth place.
Team Scores
1. Piedmont 164; 2. Southern Alamance 147.5; 3. Rock Hill 146.5; 4. Fred T. Foard 142; 5. South Pointe 94; 6. Kings Mountain 82.5; 7. Lake Norman 81; 8. Canton Pisgah 80.5; 9. NW Cabarrus 70; 10T. W. Iredell 52; 10T. Lebanon (Va.) 52; 12. A.L. Brown 42.5; 13. E. Burke 32; 14. N. Gaston 27; 15. Draughn 18; 16. Bandys 16.
CHAMPIONSHIP
132: Nick Perrelli (LN) d. Jared Blake (RH), 5-4
138: Bailey Wilkins (RH) d. Michael Fitz (P), 5-3
145: Rodrick Whitlock (SP) p. Quenten Zanders (KM), 1:37
170: Noah Reynolds (RH) p. Austin Mosely (KM), 2:50
CONSOLATION
113: Eli Rhoads (RH) d. Jasper Gobble (L), 12-0
126: Nick Kaufmann (FTF) d. Andrew Simpson (RH), 8-5
152: Coleman Hoffman (RH) d. Nathan Stroud (SP), 9-5
182: Brandon Mills (RH) d. Logan Smith (L), 9-1
220: Zach Kurn (SP) p. Tate Bumgarner (FTF), 0:59
285: Cooper Butts (FTF) d. Jake Morgan (SP), 3-0
