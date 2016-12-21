High school roundup: Chester holds off Fort Mill in boys basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL
Chester 68, Fort Mill 57
Chester jumped out to a 19-4 lead and toppled Fort Mill 68-57 in a non-region game at Chester Tuesday night.
At intermission, Chester led 37-17, and the Cyclones held off a Fort Mill comeback attempt in the second half to pick up the win.
The loss dropped Fort Mill to 8-2.
Fort Mill;4;13;20;20;-;57
Chester;19;18;8;23;-;68
Fort Mill - Keaton Griffin 17, Ryan DeLuca 13, Grainger 8, Heriot 7, White 4, Chrisley 3, McIntyre 3, Patton 2.
Chester - Hardin 18, Williams 16, Coleman 12, Hollis 11, Goldsborough 9, Brown 2.
Nation Ford 84, Forest Hills 78
Nation Ford placed three players in double figures and defeated Forest Hills 84-78 in a non-region game at Forest Hills Tuesday night.
Zeb Graham led the way with 24 points for Nation Ford. Khy Smith followed with 22, and Eric Moulds added 18 to the winning cause.
Nas Tyosn led Forest Hills with a game-high 33 points.
Nation Ford improved to 5-2 with the win. Forest Hills dropped to 0-4.
Nation Ford;22;19;17;26;-;84
Forest Hills;27;8;16;27;-;78
Compiled by Sam Copeland
