Northwestern boys win Moody basketball tourney title

Northwestern added a trophy to the school’s collection Friday by winning the boys basketball title in the Lindberg Moody Holiday Basketball tournament.
Friday marked the third and final found of competition in the Moody and Y. C. Winborn tournaments at Northwestern and Rock Hill high schools.
At the Moody tournament, Northwestern pulled out a 75-72 win over North Mecklenburg to claim the title. The Trojans led 29-27 at halftime and 51-47 through three periods.
The fourth quarter was barn burner. The two teams battled back and forth. When Myliek Durham converted a four-point play, Northwestern was in front 69-61 with 3:05 to go.
North Mecklenburg battled back, but Durham drained a three-pointer from the right corner with 1:46 left, and Northwestern was in front 72-64.
North Mecklenburg cut it to 74-70 on Vaud Worthy’s layup with 24 seconds remaining. Northwestern’s Dee Hardin made one of two charity tosses for a 75-70 lead with 12 seconds left.
Jay Lowery’s two free throws cut it to 75-72 with four seconds to go. Northwestern turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, and North Mecklenburg missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Durham led Northwestern with 25 points, and Hardin followed with 24. Zay Martin joined them in double figures wth 14.
Lowery was the top scorer for North Mecklenburg with 19. Yancy Hairston added 14 and Worthy chipped in 10.
Other winners on the final day of action were Waccamaw, Fairfield Central and Hopewell. Waccamaw toppled Battery Creek 58-56 for seventh place. Fairfield Central beat Idea Charter 65-50 for fifth place, and Hopewell defeated Charleston Collegiate 55-36 for third place.
At the Winborn tournament, Butler beat Rock Hill 51-39 to claim the girls championship.
Butler took a 10-8 lead after one period and broke it open in the second quarter to take a 32-15 lead at halftime.
Rock Hill outscored Butler in the third and fourth quarters, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Rinnah Green led Butler with 17 points. Meghan Flowers added a dozen to the winning cause.
Rock Hill was paced by MaKenna Thompson with 11 points. RiKoya Anderson and Jasona Ballard each contributed eight points for the Bearcats.
Other girls’ winners were Monroe, Sun Valley, and Wilson. Monroe beat Hunter Huss 57-42 for seventh place, Sun Valley knocked off Marvin Ridge 40-36 for fifth place, and Wilson routed A. C. Flora 60-28 for third place.
In the boys’ division of the Winborn tournament, York claimed fifth place with a 71-52 hard-fought win over Marvin Ridge.
York jumped to a 17-6 lead after one period and took a 33-15 lead to the locker room at half. When the third quarter was over, the Cougars led 51-30.
Marvin Ridge came charging back in the final eight minutes. They cut the deficit to 60-48 with 2:19 left to play, but could get no closer.
York, which won for the fourth time this season, was led by Malcolm Kennedy with 24 points. Camerson Jones followed with 17 points, and Myles Prosser and Chandler Culp chipped in 12 and nine points, respectively.
Josh Cardwell led Marvin Ridge with 13, and Conner Ryan joined him in double digits with 11.
Rock Hill claimed fifth place with a 66-62 win over Orangeburg-Wilkerson.
Rock Hill led 33-29 at halftime, and the two teams played tough defense in the third period. When it was over Rock Hill was in front 41-39.
Rock Hill scored nine straight points to open the final period for a 50-39 lead with 6:44 to play. The margin stayed that way for the next four minutes.
When Devon Busby made a pair of free throws with 1:57 to go, Rock Hill had a 60-49 lead.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson regrouped and came charging back. When Saquel Pepper scored for O-W on a driving layup with 28 seconds remaining, the Rock Hill lead was down to 64-60.
Byron Fletcher sealed the game with a pair of free throws that gave Rock Hill a 66-60 lead with 14 seconds left.
Antonio Barber led Rock Hill with 18 points. C.J. McClure scored 10 and Lance Crayton tossed in nine.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by Pepper with 14 points.
Lancaster claimed seventh place in the tournament with a 49-43 victory over Chapin.
The boys’ championship game between Butler and Hunter Huss was in progress at presstime.
