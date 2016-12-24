2016 All-Area: players of the year named in girls’ golf and tennis, cross country, swimming and volleyball

VOLLEYBALL
Player of the year: Quin Sutphin, Nation Ford
Coach of the year: Josh Renaud, Lewisville
First team
Quin Sutphin, Nation Ford - Sutphin, a senior, was named 5A All-State and played in the North-South all-star game. Sutphin was a force at the net, recording 435 kills and 109 defensive blocks. She’ll play college volleyball at Kennesaw State (Ga.).
Chanel Turner, Nation Ford - senior defensive ace was selected 5A All-State and also played in North-South all-star game with her teammate, Sutphin. Turner had 363 digs and 332 kills.
Brooke Farley, Fort Mill - junior was named 5A All-State after dishing out 856 assists this season. Farley also recorded 291 digs and 106 service aces.
Brynn Bonner, Fort Mill - Bonner got down for 363 defensive digs and served 72 aces during an All-Region 4-5A campaign.
Madison Kuczler, York - junior was named 4A All-State while helping the Cougars to a double-digit turnaround in the win column.
Emily Morton, Lewisville - senior was named 1A All-State while helping the Lions to an appearance in the 1A Upper State championship (state semifinals).
Second team
Neely Shugart, Rock Hill; April Tankersley, Fort Mill; Amber Bass, Lewisville; Emily Alanis, Indian Land; Chelsea Haverlock, Northwestern; Gwen Spencer and Kelli Martin, Nation Ford.
Honorable mention
Mercedes Howze, South Pointe; Victoria Wilform and Jessica Young, Northwestern; Allie Keels, Lewisville; Ashley Abbott, Lancaster; Lauren Espinal and Kathryn Taylor, Rock Hill.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ runner of the year: Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill
Boys’ runner of the year: Ben Clark, Clover
Girls
Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill - junior placed 16th at the 5A state meet and finished second at the Mid-State championship and the Region 4-5A meet. Knight won the Bob Jenkins York County championship meet and finished fifth at the Coaches Classic.
Morgan Werner, Rock Hill - freshman finished 20th at the 5A state meet and third at the Mid-State and Region 4-5A meets, right behind Knight. She also finished third at the Bob Jenkins York County meet and placed in the top-10 at the Coaches Classic meet in September.
Kaitlyn Rodman, Indian Land - ninth grader finished 10th at the 3A state meet and fourth at the Upper State championship. She also scored a ninth place finish at the Coaches Classic in September, an all-classifications, statewide meet.
Katie Pou, Nation Ford - eighth grader placed 26th at the 5A state meet after a fourth place finish in the region. She finished second in the county championship, too.
Abigail Dawson, Fort Mill - freshman won the Region 4-5A meet and finished seventh at the Trojan Invitational. Dawson was sixth at the Mid-State qualifier before finishing 48th at the 5A state meet.
Boys
Ben Clark, Clover - Clark is a repeat boys’ runner of the year after winning the award in 2015. He finished seventh in the state at the 2016 5A meet, ran in the Shrine Bowl Game Ball Run and won the 5A Mid-State championship. Clark won the Trojan Invitational, Region 4-5A and Bob Jenkins York County championship meets as well.
Juan Alejandro, Indian Land - junior finished 10th in the state at the 3A meet and seventh at the Upper State championship.
Joey Teachout, Rock Hill - senior finished 30th at the 5A state meet after a third place finish at the Mid-State championship. Teachout also ran in the Shrine Bowl Game Ball Run and finished second in the Region 4-5A championship meet.
Johnathan White, Rock Hill - junior finished 45th at the 5A state meet after a ninth place finish at the 5A Mid-State championship qualifier.
John Charbonnet, Rock Hill - senior placed 51st at the 5A state meet and 10th at the Mid-State qualifier.
SWIMMING
Girls’ swimmer of the year: Erynn Black, Fort Mill
Boys’ swimmer of the year: Ben Fenwick, Fort Mill
Girls
Erynn Black, Fort Mill - sophomore won the 100-yard backstroke state title, swimming nearly two seconds faster than her seed time, and also placed third in 200-yard IM. Black also swam in two Fort Mill relay units that finished top-three in the state and was a part of four Region 4-5A championships, individual and relay.
Aubrey Chandler, Fort Mill - freshman won the 50-yard freestyle 5A state championship, finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and swam in the Yellow Jackets’ 200-yard freestyle relay that placed second and the 400-yard freestyle relay that came in third. Chandler also won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle Region 4-5A championships.
Jenna Pehowski, Fort Mill - at the 5A state championship, Pehowski placed second in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, and swam a leg for Fort Mill’s 200-yard freestyle relay unit that took second and the 400-yard freestyle relay that took third. The senior also won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle Region 4-5A championships.
Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill - junior placed second in the 50-yard freestyle at the 5A state championship meet and also finished second in two events at the Region 4-5A championship.
Anna Ashley, Clover - finished second in the 100-yard backstroke sixth in the 100-yard butterfly. Ashley, a freshman, won the 100-yard butterfly Region 4-5A championship.
Boys
Ben Fenwick, Fort Mill - Fenwick repeats as All-Area boys’ swimmer of the year after a fine showing at the 5A state meet. The junior won the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle state championships. Fenwick won the 200-yard IM for the second year in a row; his swim at the state championship was the event’s fastest time in South Carolina high school swimming this season.
Michael Ellenburg, South Pointe - Ellenburg was named Region 3-4A boys’ co-swimmer of the year with his teammate, Maurilio Saddoud. Ellenburg finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at the 4A state championship, and also helped win four individual and relay Region 3-4A championships.
Maurilio Saddoud, South Pointe - Saddoud, a sophomore, was named Region 3-4A boys’ co-swimmer of the year alongside Ellenburg. At the 4A state championship, Saddoud placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Saddoud was also part of five South Pointe individual and relay region championships.
Owen Corkery, Fort Mill - Corkery finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at the 5A state championship, and also won Region 4-5A championships in the 100-yard backstroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Ryan Williams, Nation Ford - at the 5A state championship meet Williams finished second in the 200-yard IM behind Fenwick and fourth in 100-yard breaststroke. He won the Region 4-5A championship in the 100 breaststroke and also swam in a region champ 200 medley relay.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Player of the year: Robin Alston, Rock Hill
Robin Alston, Rock Hill - Alston was All-State after posting a 15-2 record and helping the Bearcats to the 5A state championship. Alston’s only regular season losses came against the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the state, and she also reached the third round of the state individual tournament.
Anna Sharp, Rock Hill - senior was also crucial in the Bearcats’ state title run, winning 15 of 17 regular season matches and also reaching the third round of the individual state tournament. Sharp was awarded the sportsmanship award at the individual state tournament.
Elle Gilleland, South Pointe - helped South Pointe reach the second round of the 4A state tournament, and qualified for the individual state tournament too.
Shakendra Alston, Rock Hill - junior finished 17-1 in the No. 3 spot and was a team leader for the 5A state champion Bearcats.
Dealva Alston, Rock Hill - eighth grader was 18-0 this season and combined with her two older sisters to help Rock Hill to its first girls’ tennis state title.
Grace Miller, Clover - senior won 15 matches in the regular season and played in the North-South all-star tournament.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Player of the year: Jodee Tindal, South Pointe
Jodee Tindal, South Pointe - senior finished third at the 4A state championship after placing third at the 4A Upper State championship as an individual. Tindal played in the North-South all-star tournament and will enroll early at Mercer University to play college golf in January.
Baylee Evans, Lancaster - Evans finished in a three-way tie for fourth at the 4A state tournament, just two strokes behind Tindal. Evans, who played this season as an individual, finished second at the 4A Upper State championship.
Alyssa Campbell, Clover - Campbell, a junior, finished sixth in the state at the 5A tournament, and second in the Upper State championship. Should be a 5A state title contender next fall.
Sarah Smith, York - junior tied for 10th at the 4A state tournament, following a seventh place finish in the Upper State championship.
Kayleigh Reinke, Northwestern - eighth grader helped lead Northwestern to the state tournament for the first time in the school’s history, and finished 18th in that championship tournament. Reinke was a narrow choice over teammate Leighann Faulkner, who also had a good season for the Trojans.
Comments