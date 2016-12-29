Chester boys lose in Andrew Jackson tourney

Lower Richland 76, Chester 53: Lower Richland established a 39-26 lead at halftime and topped Chester 76-53 in first round of the Comporium Christmas Boys Tournament at Andrew Jackson High School on Thursday night.
Clover 65, Newberry 55: Clover defeated Newberry 65-55 in the second round of the Bennie Bennett Memorial Holiday Tournament at Newberry on Wednesday night. The win improved Clover to 9-1 on the year.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 49, Mid-Carolina 25: Fort Mill defeated Mid-Carolina 49-25 in the second round of the Lowe’s Classic at Chesnee Thursday night. Meredith Christopher led the way for Fort Mill with 25 points.
Richland Northeast 29, Nation Ford 21: Richland Northeast edged Nation Ford 29-21 to claim the championship in the Berkeley Holiday Classic at Moncks Corner on Thursday night.
Clover 58, North Green (Tenn.) 54: Clover edged North Green 58-54 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Holiday Tournament Thursday night in Greenville, Tenn.
Cuthbertson (N.C.) 46, Chester 32: Cuthbertson defeated Chester 46-32 in first round of the Comporium Christmas Tournament at Andrew Jackson High School on Thursday. Chester will play York Preparatory Academy on Friday.
Jefferson (Ga.) 55, South Pointe 31: Jefferson beat South Pointe 55-31 in the second round of the Carolina Invitational Holiday Tournament in Charleston on Thursday.
York 53, Belton-Honea Path 41: York defeated Belton-Honea Path 53-41 in the second round of the Laurens Christmas Tournament on Wednesday. York led 24-11 at halftime and never looked back in picking up its second win of the tournmament. The Cougars beat Brookland-Cayce 55-47 in the opening round.
WRESTLING
Rock Hill wins four matches: Rock Hill won all four of its matches in the Lexington Duals on Thursday. Rock Hill beat Chapin 45-27, routed Sumter 71-9, cruised by White Knoll 62-6, and edged Fort Mill 37-26.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
