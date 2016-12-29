Irmo, Myers Park, East Mecklenburg gain victories in Cougar Holiday Classic at York

Irmo, Myers Park, and East Mecklenburg picked up wins in the second day of play Thursday at the Cougar Holiday Basketball Classic at York Comprehensive High School.
Irmo toppled Rock Hill 79-43 to move into the finals on Friday. Rock Hill stayed nearly even with Irmo in the first quarter, and Irmo led 17-12 when it was over.
Irmo opened the second period with a 9-0 run and outscored Rock Hill 24-10 in the quarter to take a commanding 41-22 lead at intermission.
Irmo won the third quarter 18-12 to take a 59-34 cushion into the final eight minutes. Irmo had 12 players score in the contest.
R.J. Gunn and Noah Jenkins led the way with 14 points each. Javonte Young and Winston Hill joined them in double figures with 12 each.
Myles Byers led Rock Hill with 12 points. Lance Crayton joined him in double digits with 11.
Myers Park topped Lewisville 52-43 to advance to the fifth-place game on Friday.
Lewisville trailed 23-14 with just more than two minutes left in the first half, but the Lions scored the final four points of the half from the free throw line to cut the deficit to five.
Lewisville continued to battle back. When Trey Keels scored on a layup with 4:20 remaining in the third period, the score was tied at 27-27.
Mikial Fourney’s layup 30 seconds later gave Lewisville a 29-27 lead. It was Lewisville’s first lead since the Lions led 8-7 midway through the opening period.
Maurice Grant’s two charity tosses pushed the lead to 34-30 with 1:07 remaining in the period. Duwe Farris countered for Myers Park, nailing a three-point shot in the final 20 seconds to cut the Lewisville lead to 34-33 after three periods.
Myers Park opened the final quarter with an 11-4 run to make it 44-38 with just more than two minutes to play.
Zailan Peeler led Myers Park with 20 points, and Farris chipped in nine. Fourney led Lewisville with 12, while Keels scored nine and D’Metrius Edwards added 8.
In other action Thursday, East Mecklenburg topped Buford 66-39 to move into the fifth-place game.
The day’s final game between York and Vance was in progress at press time.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
East Mecklenburg 66, Buford 39
Myers Park 52, Lewisville 43
Irmo 79, Rock Hill 43
York vs. Vancce, late
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
3 p.m. - Lewisville vs. Buford (Seventh place)
4:30 p.m. - East Mecklenburg vs. Myers Park (Fifth place)
6 p.m. - Rock Hill vs. York-Vance loser (Third Place)
7:30 p.m. - Irmo vs. York-Vance winner (Championship)
Comments