High school roundup: Fort Mill boys, girls take 3rd in Chesnee tourney

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 64, Mid-Carolina 51
Fort Mill defeated Mid-Carolina 64-51 to win the third-place trophy at the Lowes Classic at Chesnee Friday night. Austin Grainger led Fort Mill with 18 points, and Keaton Griffin added 16. Fort Mill won two of three games in the tournament and improved to 10-3 on the year.
Fort Mill
21
15
12
16
-
64
Mid-Carolina
13
6
17
15
-
51
Fort Mill - Austin Grainger 18, Keaton Griffin 16, DeLuca 7, Amigo 5, Chrisley 4, Heriot 4, Smith 4, White 2, Schleif 2, Patton 2. Mid Carolina - Iyon Thompson 17, Boland 16, Maybin 7, Coleman 4, Boyd 4, DeWalt 2, Edwards 1.
Chester 93, York Prep 63: Chester won third place in the Comporium Holiday Tournament with a 93-63 victory over York Prep at Andrew Jackson Friday night.
Stratford 48, Nation Ford 43: Startford pulled away in the final period and edged Nation Ford 48-43 to win the Berkeley Holiday Classic championship Thursday night at Moncks Corner. Stratford led 33-32 after three periods, but outscored Nation Ford 15-11 in the final quarter to claim the win. Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with a game-high 18 points. Travell Crosby added seven and Malik Bryant chipped in six for Nation Ford. The loss dropped Nation Ford to 9-2 on the year.
East Rutherford (N.C.) 60, Fort Mill 38: East Rutherford (N.C.) pulled away in the second half and beat Fort Mill 60-38 in the semifinals of the Lowes Classic in Chesnee Thursday night. East Rutherford led 26-24 at halftime, but opened a 40-33 lead after three periods. Malik Hamrick led East Rutherford with 15 points. Keaton Griffin was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 12 points.
East Rutherfordton
9
17
14
20
-
60
Fort Mill
7
15
9
7
-
38
East Rutherfordton: Malik Hamrick 15, Juwan Blarton 12, Searey 9, Miller 6, Archie 6, Carson 5, Carson 4, Walker 3.
Fort Mill: Keaton Griffin 12, McIntyre 9, Amigo 5, White 4, Grainger 2, DeLuca 2, Heriot 2, Chrisley 1, Smith 1.
Aiken 59, Clover 48: Aiken defeated Clover 59-48 to win the Bennie Bennett Memorial Christmas Tournament at Newberry Thursday night. The loss dropped Clover to 9-2 on the year.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 67, Chapman 35: Fort Mill established a 38-19 lead at halftime and beat Chapman 67-35 to claim third place in the Lowes Classic at Chesnee Friday night. Meredith Christopher, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led Fort Mill with 20 points. Kimber Haley chipped in 12 points to the winning cause.
York Prep 46, Chester 39: York Prep edged Chester 46-39 to win third place in the Comporium Holiday Tournament at Andrew Jackson Friday night. Jermany Mapp led York Prep to the win 20 points.
York 54, Union County 32: York took a 27-19 lead at halftime and defeated Union County 54-32 to win the Laurens Christmas Tournament at Laurens Thursday night. The win improved York to 8-4 on the year.
Union County
7
12
7
6
-
32
York
13
14
12
15
-
54
