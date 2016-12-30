Bearcats take runner-up trophy in York boys basketball tourney

Rock Hill, Lewisville and Myers Park picked up victories Friday on the final day of the Cougar Holiday Basketball Tournament at York Comprehensive High School.
Rock Hill came from behind and edged York 47-44 to claim the runner-up trophy.
Rock Hill played from behind all night. The Bearcats tied it at 37-37 with 2:57 left in the game on Devon Busby’s three-point goal. When Myles Byers scored on a layup 40 seconds later, Rock Hill had its first lead of the contest.
Myles Prosser scored for York to tie it at 41-all, but Rock Hill converted three of four free throws for a 42-39 advantage with 1:20 left. Rock Hill then converted five of six charity tosses down the stretch to hold for the win. Lance Crayton made all four of his free throws in that stretch.
York jumped to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter, but Rock Hill scored the final six points of the period to cut the deficit to 12-10.
When Chandler Culp scored on a layup, York was in front 22-15 midway through the second period. The Cougars led 27-18 at halftime.
Rock Hill used an 11-2 run to close the third period to cut the deficit to 33-32. Crayton’s driving layup at the buzzer capped the rally.
Crayton led Rock Hill with 16 points. Busby added 15, and Byers chipped in nine.
York was led by Malcolm Kennedy with 11 points. Culp followed with 10, and Lytle scored eight.
Lewisville won the seventh-place trophy with a 72-62 win over Buford.
Lewisville led 16-13 after one period. The Lions used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to increase the lead. Trey Keels’ 10-foot jump shot in the lane capped the scoring spree, and Lewisville was in front 28-16 with 4:01 remaining until halftime. At intermission, Lewisville led 36-25.
Lewisville opened the third quarter with an 11-1 run for a 47-28 with 4:10 remaining in the period. Mikial Fourney’s six points keyed the run. But Tanner Wallace spearheaded a Buford rally the remainder of the quarter that cut the deficit to 54-42.
Lewisville opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run. Jadakiss Talford keyed the surge with five points. When it was over, Lewisville was in front 68-47 with 3:52 remaining in the contest. The closest Buford got after that was 10 points.
Fourney led Lewisville with 15 points. Jayon Talford added nine, and Maurice Grant and Mike Hill chipped in eight each.
Buford was led by Wallace with 15. Isaah Nesbit scored 13, and William Ingram added 11.
Myers Park topped East Mecklenburg 62-55 to claim the fifth-place trophy.
The championship game between Irmo and Vance was in progress at press time Friday night.
