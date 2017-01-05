Indian Land High promotes Horton to athletic director

Indian Land High School Assistant Athletic Director Tal Horton’s title was just shortened by one word.
Horton is now the school’s top sports administrator, Principal David Shamble announced in a statement released today. Horton follows Michael Mayer, who was also the head football coach at Indian Land until he resigned in November. He stepped down as athletics director Dec. 22 and is now working for Rock Hill High School, according to a Lancaster County School District spokesman.
Horton has served as assistant AD for the past two years, according to Shamble’s statement.
Mayer resigned as football coach Nov. 2 when Indian Land was in the midst of a 2-8 football season. Despite a 2016 playoff berth, Mayer and his program were coming under increasing pressure by parents because of losing seasons.
“I feel stepping down is in the best interests of the student athletes, myself and my family,” Mayer wrote in a letter to Shamble at the time.
Mayer served as athletic director at Indian Land since 2001.
In addition to teaching physical education at Indian Land, Horton coached JV and varsity volleyball and JV girls’ soccer from 2010-2015.
“Tal’s been an exemplary employee,” Shamble said.
“He’s respected by his peers, students and parents. Tal always goes the extra mile, is diligent in preparation and has an excellent work ethic. He’s helped Mike Mayer as athletic director for the past two years, and he’s ready to assume the duties and responsibilities of the full-time position.”
