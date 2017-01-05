High school notes: Bearcat Invitational wrestling tourney canceled

WRESTLING
Bearcat Invitational Canceled
The annual Bearcat Invitational Wrestling Tournament scheduled for Rock Hill High School this weekend has been canceled because of inclement weather forecast.
The tournament, which always features the best high school wrestling teams in the state, will not be made up.
“It is with great regret that we have to cancel this year's Bearcat Invitational,” said Rock Hill head coach Cain Beard. “With the impending weather this weekend, we did not want to endanger anyone, especially on Saturday evening.”
Late Wednesday
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 54, Forestview 42
Fort Mill raced to a 31-17 lead at halftime and toppled Forestview 54-42 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Ryan Heriot led Fort Mill with 11 points. With the victory Fort Mill inproved to 12-3 on the year.
Fort Mill;13;18;17;6;-;54
Forestview;5;12;14;11;-;42
Fort Mill - Ryan Heriot 11, Griffin 9, Grainger 7, McIntyre 7, DeLuca 6, Patten 3, Amigo 3, Chrisley 3, White 2, Washington 2, Schlieff 1.
Forestview - Darion Anderson 10, Cherry 7, Hatten 6, Stone 5, Booken 5, Gibbs 4, Richards 3, Fulcomer 2.
Gaffney 55, Clover 40
Gaffney defeated Clover 55-40 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.
The loss dropped Clover to 9-3 on the year.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clover 45, Gaffney 40
Clover edged Gaffney 45-40 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.
The win improved Clover to 7-5 on the year.
Gaffney;12;5;10;13;-;40
Clover;8;7;13;17;-;45
Forestview 35, Fort Mill 33
Forestview came from behind in the final quarter and edged Fort Mill 35-33 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Meredith Christopher led Fort Mill with a game-high 18 points.
The loss dropped Fort Mill to 10-6 on the year.
Forestview;13;4;4;14;-;35
Fort Mill;4;7;12;10;-;33
Parkwood 54, Indian Land 35
Parkwood defeated Indian Land 54-35 in a non-region game Wednesday night at Indian Land.
The loss dropped Indian Land to 3-5 on the year.
