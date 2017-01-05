Rock Hill girls bury South Pointe with first quarter run

Rock Hill won its fourth straight girls’ basketball game over rival South Pointe on Thursday night.
Rikoya Anderson and Makenna Thompson combined for 38 points in the Bearcats’ 70-45 win. Thompson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to break open the game in the home team’s favor.
“It’s kind of tough to come back when somebody hits some 3s and that kind of opened the lead,” said Rock Hill coach Kenny Orr, whose team is ranked fifth in 5A. “It was pretty even after that.”
Thompson and Anderson were both still catching their breath after a hectic game full of fouls - 48 combined - and thudding collisions.
“It was really physical, I’ll tell you that,” said Anderson. “But we’re prepared for physical games like that.”
Turning point
Rock Hill’s 18-0 run to end the first quarter put the result beyond doubt.
Anderson had eight points during the run, canning a 3 after a nifty head fake and following up a teammate’s miss in transition for another deuce. Abriana Green scored five during the run and Thompson hit a 3. By the time Dabria Wright followed up another Bearcat miss with a bucket, it was 26-6 Rock Hill.
Critical
South Pointe labored to score. If it wasn’t ultra-aggressive duo Jamiah Blake or Scarlett Gilmore with the ball, the Stallions’ possession didn’t usually end well. Coach Stephanie Butler said before the game that making shots has been an issue for her 2016-17 group, which has no seniors.
But where the frenetic foul and turnover-laden action hurt the Stallions, Rock Hill was able to cut through the muck with enough moments of quality and calm to pull away for an easy win.
Star contributors
Anderson and Thompson provided many of those smart or skillful plays for Orr’s Bearcats. Thompson seemed to get to the basket almost anytime she wanted, while Anderson showed equal comfort under the rim grabbing offensive boards, or out on the perimeter splashing in long-range jumpers. A pair of follow-ups and some free throws got her going early.
“Just keep the motor running, keep pushing,” said Anderson. “That’s pretty much it.”
Orr also called out Whitney Malone for her positive influence. The senior was out of town visiting family during the Bearcats’ losses to Butler and Phillip Berry Academy in the last two contests and her vibe was missed.
“She brings us a lot of energy and a lot of the younger girls look up to her,” said Orr.
On deck
Rock Hill hosts Nation Ford next Tuesday in the Bearcats’ Region 4-5A opener. South Pointe is scheduled to play at Ridge View Friday night in its Region 3-4A opener, though expected freezing weather may alter those plans.
Box score
Rock Hill 70, South Pointe 45
RHHS: Makenna Thompson 15; Jalen Armstrong 4; Rikoya Anderson 23; Abriana Green 10; Whitney Malone 2; Ashley Crank 3; Dabria Wright 4; Erika McPhail 4; Breya Busby 5. SPHS: Scarlett Gilmore 19; Jamia Blake 15; Diamond Mobley 1; Jo Roberson 7; Adisan Funke 1.
Team fouls: RHHS 26; SPHS 22
Foul shooting: RHHS 20-28; SPHS 13-20
3-pointers: RHHS 8 (Thompson 3, Anderson 3, Green, Busby); SPHS N/A
Fouled out: N/A
Records: Rock Hill 10-4; South Pointe 4-5.
