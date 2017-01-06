South Pointe boys too much for Rock Hill in second half

South Pointe’s 70-52 boys’ basketball win over Rock Hill Thursday night is evidence that the Stallions are starting to congeal after a partially football-caused slow start, right?
“No, we’re not even close to playing well right now,” coach Melvin Watson said after the win. “We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve got a lot of work to do. But the one thing is the effort. I see the effort in the guys. They’re playing hard, we’re just not playing smart and sustaining it for long periods of time.”
Football ate even further into Watson’s season this year. Not only did the Stallions play on the last Saturday of the season for the third December in a row, Hurricane Matthew made sure that last game was two weeks later than usual. Thursday night at Rock Hill High, the Stallions showed the athleticism and reckless abandon that makes them so good on the football field, but causes headaches the first half of most basketball seasons for Watson.
“We’ve got a lot of guys still in football mode,” he said. “It’s been probably six months since they picked up a basketball for some of them. We’re used to it, we’re accustomed to it. We have a lot of patience. It’s not a sprint in the beginning. I just want them to keep getting better every week.”
Turning point
A 13-0 run in the third quarter gave South Pointe all the breathing room it needed. Five different Stallions scored during the burst, typical for a team that uses at least 10 players pretty evenly. After B.J. Davis scored in the paint, Ja’Micah Hemphill dropped in a right corner 3 before Maliek Wilcox slid a pretty pass right into Austin Wilson’s mitts for a transition layup and a 42-24 lead. Lance Crayton scored for Rock Hill at the other end to end the Stallions’ streak but the damage had been felt by then.
Critical
South Pointe just kept coming. The Stallions were too physical, athletic, quick and rangy for the Bearcats, something Watson wants to see as he stretches out his rotation from the first few weeks of the season.
“We were playing guys too long a period of time and the productivity started to drop and we’re trying to force it to be there and it’s not there,” said Watson. “I thought we did a good job of subbing and the second group did a pretty good job.”
Star contributors
Maliek Wilcox led a balanced South Pointe scoring effort, hitting a pair of 3s en route to 14 points. He showed some silky ball-handling and will probably be the key piece for Watson’s team once the football players like Davis and Derion Kendrick get into a rhythm. Davis added 11 for the Stallions, while Myles Byers topped the Bearcats’ scoring sheet with 16 points.
On deck
South Pointe is scheduled to open Region 3-4A play Friday night at Ridge View, though sketchy-looking weather forecasts may postpone that game. Rock Hill plays Nation Ford next Tuesday in both team’s Region 4-5A opener.
Box score
South Pointe 70, Rock Hill 52
South Pointe;11;18;29;14- 70
Rock Hill;7;12;13;20- 52
RHHS: Lance Crayton 9; C.J. McClure 6; Antonio Barber 4; Booker Steele 6; Byron Fletcher 4; Malik Logan 7; Myles Byers 16. SPHS: Maliek Wilcox 14; B.J. Davis 11; Derion Kendrick 5; Nakia McCloud 4; Austin Wilson 9; Ja’Micah Hemphill 4; Chaquarius Hopkins 5; Steven Gilmore Jr. 2; J.K. Miller 1; Cort Neely 8.
Team fouls: RHHS: 21; SPHS: 29
Foul shooting: RHHS 22-33; SPHS: 18-35
3-pointers: RHHS: 2 (Steele, Logan); SPHS: 6 (Wilson 2, Wilcox 2, Hopkins, Hemphill)
Fouled out: RHHS: N/A; SPHS: Kendrick
Records: Rock Hill 6-6; South Pointe 6-4.
