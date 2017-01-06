PHOTOS: Nation Ford boys hold off Indian Land in non-region basketball action

Indian land's No. 5 Destin Clark plays defense while Nation Ford's No. 5 Zeb Graham brings the ball down court as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Indian Land's No. 5 Destin Clark steps to the free throw line as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 15 Jerrick Palmer drives to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 12 Douglass Tutt cuts to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 4 Shamon Alston gets the block on Nation Ford's No. 2 Eric Moulds as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 2 Eric Moulds puts up the shot as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian land's No. 15 Jerrick Palmer puts the shot up as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 3 Khydarius Smith puts up the shot as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 2 Eric Moulds drives to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 30 Travell Crosby steps to the free throw line as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 2 Eric Moulds powers to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 40 Malik Bryant puts up the jumper as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 4 Drew Wilke looks to pass as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 5 Zeb Graham works to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 5 Zeb Graham makes his way to the free throw line as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 2 Eric Moulds brings the ball down court against Indian Land's No. 33 Austin Boatwright as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 3 Khydarius Smith works the ball down court as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 12 Douglass Tutt brings the ball down court as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 3 Khydarius Smith works the ball down court as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 40 Malik Bryant puts up the shot as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 15 Jerrick Palmer puts up the shot as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 12 Douglass Tutt calls the play as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 32 Collin Hendrick steps to the free throw line as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 3 Khydarius Smith looks to block Indian Land's No. 5 Destin Clark as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 40 Malik Bryant brings the ball down court as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 12 Doug Miller looks for the pass as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 40 Malik Bryant works the baseline as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land;s No. 12 Douglass Tutt puts up a long distance shot as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 5 Zeb Graham drives down the court on a fast break as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 10 Wayde Prince drives to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Indian Land's No. 15 Jerrick Palmer works the ball to the basket against Nation Ford's No. 3 Khydarius Smith as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
Nation Ford's No. 4 Drew Wilke works to the ball to the basket as Indian Land hosts Nation Ford in boys' Varsity Basketball Thursday 1-5-2017.
