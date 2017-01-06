Nation Ford sweeps Indian Land in non-region basketball

The Nation Ford Falcons finished their non-region schedule escaping Indian Land by beating the Warriors 73-67 in a back-and-fourth game.
"We got a lot of work to do," said Nation Ford head coach Jared Adamson. "We got a lot of little stuff to clean up. We got to get everybody in attack mode to start the game."
That certainly wasn’t an issue for sophomore guard Zeb Graham, who torched the nets for 30 points.
In the two teams’ second matchup of the season Nation Ford came into a loud Indian Land environment and went straight at the Warriors. Nation Ford opened the game with a bucket from Khydarius Smith, while Indian Land struggled to get a shot off with three straight turnovers.
The Falcons trapped Indian Land at half court causing early turnovers. Smith was beneficial to the Falcons offense in the early going using his height to get putback rebounds for Nation Ford. Towards the end of the first quarter, Graham put some spark into the Falcons, scoring five straight points to give them a 14-8 lead. That didn't last long as Indian Land went on a 7-0 run to take the lead before the end of the first quarter.
Graham tied the game with a 3-pointer at 17 with about 4:30 left in the first half. Near the end of the second quarter, Indian Land put together a 5-0 run to go up 26-21 with the help of juniors Douglass Tutt and Jerrick Palmer.
In the third quarter, Graham opened the second half for the Falcons with another 5-0 run against Indian Land to allow Nation Ford to regain a 31-28 lead. Nation Ford controlled possession better in the second half allowing them to get opportunities that escaped them in the first half. Defensively, Nation Ford was causing turnovers, which led to several Falcons points and a double-digit lead.
In the fourth quarter, Indian Land came storming back with the helped of drives to the basket and the play of sophomore Shamon Alston, who scored 14 points in the quarter. As Indian Land crept closer, Nation Ford went to Graham to save them from potential disaster. Both teams stayed at the foul line in the fourth quarter as 46 total fouls were called in the game.
Turning point
Graham came out of the locker room after halftime like a man possessed and scored 13 of Nation Ford's first 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to give the Falcons a 41-30 lead before an Indian Land time out. Graham scored 17 of the Falcons' 27 points in the quarter.
Critical
Turnovers killed any first half momentum that Nation Ford had and stalled any chance for them to pull away early.
Star contributions
Graham led Nation Ford with 30 points, including five 3-pointers, while Alston led Indian Land with 28 points.
On deck
Nation Ford opens Region 4-5A play next week with a trip to Rock Hill. Indian Land will open its region play against Columbia next week as well.
Box score
Nation Ford 73, Indian Land 67
Nation Ford 14;12;27;20;-73
Indian Land 15;13;16;23;-;67
NFHS: Zeb Graham 30, Khydarius Smith 13, Eric Moulds 13, Wayde Prince 7, Travell Crosby 4, Grayson Loftis 2, Malik Bryant 2, Collin Hendrick 1. ILHS: Shamon Alston 28, Jerrick Palmer 10, Cedric Pitt 10, Destin Clark 6, Douglass Tutt 5, Malcolm Redd 3, Jeremy Montgomery 2, Drew Melton 2, Lewis Johnson 1.
3-pointers: NFHS 7 (Graham 5, Moulds, Prince); ILHS 3 (Alston, Palmer, Redd)
Team fouls: NFHS 23; ILHS 26. Fouled out: Tutt (IL).
Records: Nation Ford 10-3; Indian Land 2-10.
Nation Ford 53, Indian Land 32 (girls)
The Nation Ford Falcons got off to a quick start and never looked back as they cruised to a 53-32 win over Indian Land. Nation Ford had three players in double figures and opened the game on a 9-0 run. The Falcons used fast breaks to push ahead of Indian Land and had every player score in the game.
Nation Ford 53, Indian Land 32
Nation Ford 18;9;9;17;-53
Indian Land 8;5;8;11;-;32
NFHS: Sami Tuipulotu 11, Lauryn Butler 11, Courtney Wells 10, Ellona Moulds 8, Kelci Adams 6, Alexis Clement 5, Sydney Adams 2. ILHS: Nia Pressley 13, Tianah Miller 5, Breana Yacoob 5, Meghan Martin 3, Nikiyea Gordon 3, Daniella Wilson 1.
3-pointers: NFHS N/A; ILHS 4 (Miller, Gordon, Pressley, Martin).
Team fouls: NFHS 16; ILHS 16. Fouled out: Tuipulotu (NF).
Records: Nation Ford 10-3; Indian Land 3-6.
