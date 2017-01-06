The Herald’s December high school basketball players of the month

Boys
Tracus Chisholm, York Prep- Chisholm had a very efficient first month of the season offensively against nationally elite competition. The senior guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and nearly four assists per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. Chisholm was named to all-tournament teams in the Hoodie House Hoops Classic and Queen City Holiday Classic. Of his really good performances in the first month of the season, a 39-point effort in a win against Rocky River (N.C.) stood out.
Myliek Durham, Northwestern- Senior guard averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per game and shot 95 percent from the free throw line. Durham was named the MVP of the Lindberg Moody tournament at Northwestern and finished the first month of the season with four 20-point games and one 30-point outing.
Honorable mention: Quise Robbins, Clover; Malcolm Kennedy, York; Jaron Williams, York Prep; D.J. Burns, York Prep; Lance Crayton, Rock Hill; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford.
Girls
Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill- Christopher stepped up for the Yellow Jackets in the absence of star player Amiah Lindsay, who missed much of the beginning of the season with injury. The senior guard averaged 16 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game in the first half of the season, and those numbers all increased once Lindsay went down. Christopher was named to all-tournament teams in the Fort Mill Invitational and Lowe’s Roundball Classic and she had three 20-point games in December, including a career-high 25 against York. Christopher narrowly edged Rock Hill’s Rikoya Anderson, who also had a really good start to the season.
Amber Bass, Lewisville- The 5-foot-10 sophomore forward was a double-double machine for the Lions in November and December, posting four in the first eight games. Bass averaged 17.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game for Tearia McCrorey’s team, has three 20-point games and was named the MVP of Lewisville’s Thanksgiving preseason tournament.
Honorable mention: Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Jermany Mapp, York Prep; Jabree McMullen, Northwestern.
