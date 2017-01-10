No. 3 Fort Mill wrestling upends top-ranked Rock Hill 48-28

The third ranked Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the top-ranked Rock Hill Bearcats 48-28 in the Region 4-5A opener for both teams Tuesday night in Fort Mill.
Fort Mill was in command from the beginning. "It's been a competitive rivalry for a lot of years, and we've been fortunate to come out on top of most of them over the last decade," said Rock Hill coach Cain Beard. "But tonight they just got after it."
At the halfway point in the match the Yellow Jackets led 21-16. But three consecutive pins - Fort Mill produced seven in all - helped the hosts pull away for a big win over their local rival.
"I will say, on an individual and team basis, this is the best performance we've had," said Fort Mill coach Chris Brock.
Turning point
Rock Hill's Christian Santiago and Fort Mill's Jack Kelly set the tone for the night in the opening bout at 220 pounds. Tied 7-7 in overtime, Santiago slipped and Kelly took advantage, pinning his opponent with seconds left in the extra period to grab six points for the host Yellow Jackets.
"That got them going," said Beard. "Against a good team like that, those sixes matter."
Critical
Fort Mill not only won matches, but pinned opponents throughout the lineup. A crucial one came at 138 pounds. Fort Mill gambled with its lineup, bumping standout A.J. Leitten up to 145 pounds, but Nick Green pinned his opponent in the first period and the risk paid off.
"It's frickin' awesome," said Leitten, Fort Mill's two-time defending state champ who scored a pin wrestling up a weight class Tuesday. "It's the first time I've ever beaten Rock Hill in my four years here. Big things coming this year for the program."
On deck
Rock Hill wrestles in a tournament at Battery Creek High School, while Fort Mill wrestles in a tournament in Charlotte at E.E. Waddell High School.
Box score
Fort Mill 48, Rock Hill 28
Individual Results
106 - Jackson Strong (FM) pinned Jose Mora, 113 - Jacob Stergin (FM) pinned Eli Rhodes, 120 - Justin Beck (RH) pinned Zach Hombrook, 126 - Brody Clausen (FM) def. Bailey Wilkins, 132 - Jared Blake (RH) def. Christopher King, 138 - Nick Greek (FM) pinned Danny Love, 145 - A. J. Leitten (FM) pinned Chris Clayton, 152 - Jake Hart (FM) pinned Kenny Agurs, 160 - Jordan Markowski (FM) def. Coleman Hoffman, 170 - Zach Spicer (RH) pinned Caden Maverson, 182 - Greg Vernon (FM) pinned Noah Reynolds, 195 - J.B. Mills (RH) won by forfeit, 220 - Jack Kelly (FM) pinned Christian Santiago, 285 - J. Nunez (RH) pinned JaQuan Johnson.
Comments