High school roundup: Four local schools place teams in latest basketball state rankings

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its latest rankings for all classifications for both boys and girls.
Class 5A Boys
1. Dorman, 2. West Florence, 3. Goose Creek, 4. Conway, 5. Wade Hampton, 6. Dutch Fork, 7. Lexington, 8. Irmo, 9. Sumter, 10. Easley.
Class 4A Boys
1. Wilson, 2. Crestwood, 3. Lower Richland, 4. Lakewood, 5. Wren, 6. Ridge View, 7. North Augusta, 8. Greenville, 9. A. C. Flora, 10. Aiken.
Class 3A Boys
1. Southside, 2. Berea, 3. Bishop England, 4. Seneca, 5. Lake City, 6. Clinton, 7. Emerald, 8. Brookland-Cayce, 9. Waccamaw, 10. Pelion.
Class 2A Boys
1. Gray Collegiate, 2. Andrew Jackson, 3. Keenan, 4. Burke, 5. Marion, 6. Landrum, 7. Lee Central, 8. Fox Creek, 9. Kingstree, 10. Whale Branch.
Class 1A Boys
1. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 2. Williston-Elko, 3. Scott’s Branch, 4. Calhoun Falls, 5. Low Country Leadership, 6. Great Falls, 7. McCormick, 8. Lewisville, 9. Hemingway, 10. Estill.
Class 5A Girls
1. Goose Creek, 2. T. L. Hanna, 3. Wando, 4. Spring Valley, 5. Nation Ford, 6. Byrnes, 7. Boiling Springs, 8. Rock Hill, 9. Wade Hampton, 10. Carolina Forest.
Class 4A Girls
1. North Augusta, 2. Myrtle Beach, 3. Greenville, 4. Ridge View, 5. Crestwood, 6. Greer, 7. Wilson, 8. Richland Northeast, 9. Westwood, 10. Dreher.
Class 3A Girls
1. Swansea, 2. Bishop England, 3. Manning, 4. Emerald, 5. Pendleton, 6. Battery Creek, 7. Newberry, 8. Strom Thurmond, 9. Dillon, 10. Woodruff.
Class 2A Girls
1. Landrum, 2. Christ Church, 3. Mullins, 4. Academic Magnet, 5. Allendale-Fairfax, 6. Andrew Jackson, 7. Southside Christian, 8. Burke, 9. Keenan, 10. Batesburg-Leesville.
Class 1A Girls
1. McCormick, 2. Denmark-Olar, 3. Timmonsville, 4. Scott’s Branch, 5. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 6. Calhoun Falls, 7. Green Sea-Floyds, 8. Hemingway, 9. Lamar, 10. East Clarendon.
From Tuesday night
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Nation Ford 55, Rock Hill 43
Nation Ford used a strong third quarter and defeated Rock Hill 55-43 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.
Rock Hill led 26-23 at halftime, but Nation Ford outscored Rock Hill 14-3 in the third period to take a 37-29 lead.
Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 21 points. He scored seven of his points in the third period rally. Khy Smith and Eric Moulds joined Graham in double figures. Smith scored 13 and Moulds added 11 to the winning cause.
Nation Ford improved to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the region with the win. They have won eight of their last nine games. Rock Hill fell to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Nation Ford;11;12;14;18;-;55
Rock Hill;10;16;3;14;-;43
Great Falls 59, Timmonsville 42
Great Falls raced to a 17-5 lead after one period and defeated Timmonsville 59-42 in a Region 2-A game at Great Falls Tuesday night.
Sincere Wilmore and De’Andre Green led Great Falls with 15 points each.
Great Falls;17;13;12;17;-;59
Timmonsville;5;10;21;6;-;42
Great Falls - Sincere Wilmore 15, De'Andre Green 15, Josh Lewis 1, Zy Jordan 6, Kell Brown 6, Kelton Talford 11, Tommy Belk 3, Telonte Coleman 2.
Timmonsville - R. Lyde 8, J. Morris 9, A. Rivers 22, C. Sansbury 3.
Northwestern 44, Clover 41
Northwestern edged Clover 44-41 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Tuesday night. Zay Martin’s 14 points led the Trojans, while Myliek Durham added 11 and Ali Shockley nine.
Northwestern improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. Clover fell to 9-4 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Chester 61, Camden 59
Chester defeated Camden 61-59 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Tuesday night.
Indian Land 65, Columbia 54
Indian Land toppled Columbia 65-54 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday night.
Indian Land improved to 3-10 overall and 1-0 in the region with the win.
Lewisville 65, Governor’s School 15
Lewisville routed Governor’s School 65-15 in a Region 2-A game in Hartsville Tuesday night.
Lewisville improved to 7-5 overall and 1-0 in the region with the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clover 65, Northwestern 46
Clover pulled away in the second half and defeated Northwestern 65-46 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Aylesha Wade and Lilly Wallace led Clover with 21 and 19 points respectively. Brittany Bumpers led Northwestern with 13. Jabree McMullen and Grace Walker added 11 points each.
Clover is 8-5 overall and 1-0 in region play. Northwestern fell to 3-6 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Clover;13;17;18;17;-;65
Northwestern;10;12;14;10;-;46
Clover - Aylesha Wade 21, Renee Carter 19, Lilly Wallace 8, Mariana Ballard 6, Taylor Morneault 4, Kerrington Barnes 2, Amber Lipscomb 2, Tiona Walls 2, Dallas Nivens 1.
Northwestern - Brittany Bumpers 13, Jabree McMullen 11, Grace Walker 11, Sydney Holmes 4, Daionja Spates 3, Kamya Massey 2, Raychel Koterba 2.
3-point goals: Clover 1 (Wade 1), Northwester 2 (Holmes 1, Walker 1).
Fouls: Clover 17, Northwestern 26.
Columbia 38, Indian Land 35
Columbia edged Indian Land 38-35 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Tuesday night.
Indian Land fell to 3-7 overall and 0-1 in the region with the loss.
