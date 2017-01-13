York’s Morris provides spark to edge girls past South Pointe

York got 14 points from Sara Morris and the Cougars defeated the South Pointe Stallions 45-41 Friday night at South Pointe. Morris had eight points in the third period as the Cougars kept feeding her inside to take advantage of her height.
TURNING POINT
The game was tied at 28 heading into the fourth, when Natalee Graham and JaLeah Long hit back-to-back three-pointers for the Cougars to begin the period and take a 34-28 lead. Halfway through the period, with York leading 36-33, Graham hit another three to push the Cougar lead to six.
CRITICAL
The Cougars were only 4-for-12 from the free throw line in the second half, but those four were key. After Jonna Roberson’s bucket for South Pointe tied it at 39 with 1:45 left, Akeisha McClure hit two freebies with 45.7 to go, and then Morris hit two more at 23.3. After Roberson hit two at the charity stripe with 5.6 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 45-43, York’s Corri Peeler missed two with 2.8 seconds to play. However, she got her own rebound and hit the follow for the final margin.
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
Morris led York with 14 points, and Jamia Blake led all scorers with 24 for the Stallions. Blake had 13 of their 15 first-half points. Only four players scored for South Pointe. Long had nine for York.
ON DECK
York will host Ridge View on Tuesday while South Pointe will take on Westwood at home.
York 45, South Pointe 41
YCHS
6
10
12
17
-
45
SP
11
4
13
13
-
41
Individual scoring: York - Sara Morris 14, Corri Peeler 3, Makala Love 6, JaLeah Long 9, Akeisha McClure 7, Natalee Graham 6. SP - Jamia Blake 24, Scarlett Gilmore 7, Adisan Funke 4, Shi’Daicia Davis 2, Jonna Roberson 4. Three-pointers: York 3 (Graham 2, Long). SP - 1 (Gilmore). Team fouls: York 22, SP 23. Fouled out: Funke (SP). Records - York: 9-6, South Pointe 4-6.
