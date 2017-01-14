High School Sports

January 14, 2017 4:28 PM

High school sports roundup: Rock Hill girls get past Fort Mill girls in hoops

By Sam Copeland

Rock Hill defeated Fort Mill 51-39 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.

Rock Hill led 20-14 at halftime and used a strong third quarter to pull away. When the third period was over Rock Hill led 37-24.

RiKoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 22 points. Meredith Christopher was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 13.

Rock Hill improved to 2-0 in the region with the win, while Fort Mill lost its region opener.

Rock Hill

14

6

17

14

-

51

Fort Mill

3

11

10

15

-

39

Westwood 74, Lancaster 47

Westwood broke open a tie game in the final quarter and defeated Lancaster 74-47 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.

The score was tied at 42 when the final quarter began, but Westwood outscored Lancaster 32-5 in the period to pull away for the win.

Lancaster dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the region with the loss.

Lancaster

14

17

11

5

-

47

Westwood

13

22

7

32

-

74

Nation Ford 43, Clover 34

Nation Ford defeated Clover 43-34 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.

Both teams are now 1-1 in region play.

Spartanburg 56, Northwestern 38

Spartanburg defeated Northwestern 56-38 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Friday night.

Northwestern fell to 3-7 on the year with the loss.

Fairfield Central 63, Chester 19

Fairfield Central topped Chester 63-19 in a Region 4-3A contest at Chester Friday night.

Chester dropped to 0-2 in region play with the loss.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 33, Chester 31

Northwestern defeated Chester 33-31 in a non-region match at Northwestern Thursday night.

Nation Ford 39, Clover 36

Nation Ford edged Clover 39-36 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Wednesday night.

Compiled by Sam Copeland

