High school sports roundup: Rock Hill girls get past Fort Mill girls in hoops

Rock Hill defeated Fort Mill 51-39 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.
Rock Hill led 20-14 at halftime and used a strong third quarter to pull away. When the third period was over Rock Hill led 37-24.
RiKoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 22 points. Meredith Christopher was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 13.
Rock Hill improved to 2-0 in the region with the win, while Fort Mill lost its region opener.
Rock Hill
14
6
17
14
-
51
Fort Mill
3
11
10
15
-
39
Westwood 74, Lancaster 47
Westwood broke open a tie game in the final quarter and defeated Lancaster 74-47 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.
The score was tied at 42 when the final quarter began, but Westwood outscored Lancaster 32-5 in the period to pull away for the win.
Lancaster dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the region with the loss.
Lancaster
14
17
11
5
-
47
Westwood
13
22
7
32
-
74
Nation Ford 43, Clover 34
Nation Ford defeated Clover 43-34 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.
Both teams are now 1-1 in region play.
Spartanburg 56, Northwestern 38
Spartanburg defeated Northwestern 56-38 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Friday night.
Northwestern fell to 3-7 on the year with the loss.
Fairfield Central 63, Chester 19
Fairfield Central topped Chester 63-19 in a Region 4-3A contest at Chester Friday night.
Chester dropped to 0-2 in region play with the loss.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 33, Chester 31
Northwestern defeated Chester 33-31 in a non-region match at Northwestern Thursday night.
Nation Ford 39, Clover 36
Nation Ford edged Clover 39-36 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Wednesday night.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
Comments