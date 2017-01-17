Stingy defense key as Fort Mill boys continue their surprising start at Clover

Dwayne Hartsoe didn’t have the highest expectations of his Fort Mill boys’ basketball team coming into this season. Nobody did.
The Yellow Jackets lost nine seniors last June but it’s hardly noticeable at the moment. Hartsoe’s team beat Clover 55-41 Tuesday night, on the same day that it entered the 5A state rankings after a 14-3 start to the season.
“I’m tickled,” said Hartsoe. “This senior class has really stepped up and taken on that role better than I ever thought they would. I’m extremely proud of them and thankful for where we’re at.”
Fort Mill’s defense earned the win, and plaudits from Clover coach Bailey Jackson. The Yellow Jackets held Clover standout guard Quise Robbins largely in check - he finished with 12 points, six of those late in the game - and harrassed Blue Eagles center Aaron Milner just enough to make him work for 13 points.
Turning point
Clover scored five points in the final minute of the first half to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 27-24 at the intermission, but Fort Mill pulled away in the third quarter. A Keaton Griffin putback in transition and a Jamal White 3 were followed by a White steal and two-handed slam in a 10-0 Fort Mill run that broke open a 27 all game.
Critical
Clover didn’t shoot well, in part its own fault and in part a product of Fort Mill’s defense. The Yellow Jackets used their customary 2-2-1 halfcourt pressure defense, which seemed to bring out hesitation in the Blue Eagles. In the second half, Jackson said Clover shot 6 of 28 from the field, a week after missing 19 shots in the paint in a three-point loss to Northwestern.
“We got in the (foul) bonus early in the second quarter and we stopped attacking,” he said. “It causes you to be a little more passive. They did a great job; they extended their zone, they made us play their tempo. We didn’t shoot the ball well and Fort Mill had something to do with that.”
Star contributors
It was clear Fort Mill point guard Ryan DeLuca was having fun. He attacked the rim with zest and led the Yellow Jackets’ defense from the front. As the final seconds ticked down, he dished out no-look passes to teammates as Fort Mill soaked in another region win. The senior finished with 12 points to lead a balanced scoring effort that saw five other Yellow Jackets score at least seven points.
“He’s a good athlete and a good basketball player,” said Hartsoe. “He can do some things that a lot of people can’t.”
On deck
Clover hits the road Friday to face Rock Hill and try and shake its mini-slump. Fort Mill also travels Friday; the Yellow Jackets are headed to Northwestern.
Box score
Fort Mill 55, Clover 41
Individual scoring
CHS: Quise Robbins 12; Andrew White 7; Aaron Milner 13; Zach Baker 6; DreQuann Starr 2; Hezekiah Massey 1. FMHS: Jamal White 9; Austin Grainger 7; Thomas Chrisley 7; Keaton Griffin 8; Ryan Heriot 10; Ryan DeLuca 12; Caleb Smith 2.
3-point shooting: CHS 4 (Robbins 2, Baker 2); FMHS 6 (Heriot 2, Griffin 2, White, Grainger)
Team fouls: CHS 13; FMHS 12
Foul-shooting: CHS 13-19; FMHS 15-18
Fouled out: N/A
Records: Fort Mill 14-3, 2-0 Region 4-5A; Clover 10-5, 1-2.
