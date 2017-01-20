High school roundup: Anderson, Green lead Rock Hill girls over Clover in basketball

Fourth-ranked Rock Hill defeated Clover 64-28 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night. Rock Hill led 20-11 at halftime, but outscored Clover 44-17 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Rikoya Anderson and Abriana Green led Rock Hill with 14 points each. Jasona Ballard joined them in double figures with 13. Lilly Wallace led Clover with 9 points.
Rock Hill improved to 14-4 overall and 3-0 in the region with the win, while Clover fell to 9-7 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Clover
4
7
13
4
-
28
Rock Hill
14
6
22
22
-
64
Rock Hill - Rikoya Anderson 14, Abrianna Green 14, Jasona Ballard 13, Makenna Thompson 7, Whitney Malone 6, Rana Robinson 4, Erika McPhail 4, Breya Busby 1, Canijah Taylor 1.
Clover - L. Wallace 9, A. Wade 5, T. Morneault 4, T. Walls 4, M. Ballard 3, C. Crank 2, R. Carter 1. 3-point goals: Clover 2 (Wallace 1, Wade 1), Rock Hill 5 (Green 2, Ballard 1, Thompson 1, Robinson 1). Team fouls - Rock Hill 16, Clover 23.
Nation Ford 53, Dorman 39: Ninth-ranked Nation Ford defeated Dorman 53-39 in a non-region game at Dorman Friday night. Sami Tuipulotu led Nation Ford (13-4) with 18 points. Nation Ford led 26-18 at halftime.
Fort Mill 52, Northwestern 42: Fort Mill topped Northwestern 52-42 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Friday night. Meredith Christopher led Fort Mill with a career high 28 points. Fort Mill improved to 11-8 overall and 1-2 in the region, while the loss dropped Northwestern to 3-9 overall and 0-3 in region play.
Lewisville 40, Great Falls 24: Lewisville established a 24-6 lead at intermission and defeated Great Falls 40-24 in a Region 2-A game at Richburg Friday night. Amber Bass scored the first six points of the game and led Lewisville with 16 points. Anaya Canty was the top scorer for Great Falls with 11 points. Lewisville’s defense limited Great Falls to only one field goal in the first half.
Great Falls
4
2
8
10
-
24
Lewisville
10
14
10
6
-
40
Great Falls - Anaya Canty 11, Za Adams 7, Jasmine Floyd 6. Lewisville - Amber Bass 16, Hanna McCallister 3, Katlyn Fossett 6, Blakely Elliott 3, Allie Keels 5, Arkia Stroud 2, Jada Bradley 5. 3-point goals: Great Falls 1 (Floyd 1), Lewisville 3 (Bradley 1, Elliott 1, McCallister ). Team fouls - Great Falls 10, Lewisville 18. Records: Lewisville 4-10, 2-2 in Region 2-A; Great Falls 4-8, 0-4 in Region 2-A.
Chester 45, York Prep 35: Chester defeated York Preparatory Academy 45-35 in a non-region game at Chester Friday night.
Lancaster 51, South Pointe 48: Lancaster edged South Pointe 51-48 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night. Lancaster improved to 2-3 in the region, while South Pointe fell to 0-4 in the region.
Columbia 48, Chester 29: Columbia toppled Chester 48-29 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Thursday night. The loss dropped Chester to 0-4 in region action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chester 68, Columbia 46: Chester defeated Columbia in a Region 4-3A contest at Columbia Thursday night. The win improved Chester to 4-0 in region play.
WRESTLING
Rock Hill wins three matches: The Rock Hill Bearcats won three matches against Region 4-5A foes at Rock Hill on Thursday. The Bearcats defeated Clover, Northwestern, and Nation Ford. The three wins gave Rock Hill a 3-1 record in the region. The Bearcats finished second in the region.
