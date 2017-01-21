High school roundup: Northwestern No. 1 in preseason baseball state rankings

Preseason baseball state rankings released
Northwestern will start the 2017 high school baseball season at the top of the 5A state rankings, based on voting by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released Saturday morning. Mitch Walters’ Trojans reached the 4A Upper State tournament last season and returns a handful of Division I college baseball commitments and signees, led by senior Rob Hughes (Furman).
South Pointe is also led by two college baseball signees, seniors Stephen Thompson (Navy) and Bo Taylor (Coastal Carolina), and Joel Taylor’s Stallions are ranked ninth in 4A. And Lewisville is ranked fourth in 1A, joined in the top-4 by its region rivals Lamar (1) and McBee (3).
5A
1. Northwestern; 2. J.L. Mannl 3. Easley; 4. Ashley Ridge; 5. Lexington; 6. Summerville; 7. Boiling Springs; 8. Dorman; 9. River Bluff; 10. Mauldin.
4A
1. Lugoff-Elgin; 2. Belton-Honea Path; 3. A.C. Flora; 4. St. James; 5. Chapin; 6. Wren; 7. Hilton Head; 8. Hartsville; 9. South Pointe; 10. South Aiken.
3A
1. Seneca; 2. Gilbert; 3. Chapman; 4. Waccamaw; 5. Aynor; 6. Bishop England; 7. Strom Thurmond; 8. Powdersville; 9. Dillon; 10. Swansea.
2A
1. Abbeville; 2. Chesnee; 3. Ninety Six; 4. Barnwell; 5. Cheraw; 6. Latta; 7. Buford; 8. Johnsonville; 9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 10. Christ Church.
1A
1. Lamar; 2. Lake View; 3. McBee; 4. Lewisville; 5. Whitmire; 6. Hannah-Pamplico; 7. Dixie; 8. Green Sea-Floyds; 9. East Clarendon; 10. Branchville.
Late Friday
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northwestern 56, Fort Mill 44
Northwestern defeated Fort Mill 56-44 in a Region 4-5A contest at Northwestern Friday night.
The win improved Northwestern to 8-4 overall and 2-1 in the region. Fort Mill dropped to 14-4 overall and 2-1 in region play with the loss.
Clover 56, Rock Hill 50
Clover came from behind in the second half and edged Rock Hill 56-50 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.
Rock Hill led 26-22 at halftime, but Clover outscored Rock Hill 34-24 in the second half to pick up the big region road victory.
Dre Starr led Clover with 14 points. Aaron Milner and Hezekiah Massey joined him in double digits with 12 and 11 respectively. Myles Byers led Rock Hill with 12 points.
Clover improved to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in the region with the win. Rock Hill fell to 6-9 overall and 0-3 in region play with the loss.
Clover;8;14;17;17;-;56
Rock Hill;12;14;14;10;-;50
Dorman 88, Nation Ford 60
Dorman topped Nation Ford 88-60 in a non-region game at Dorman Friday night.
Zeb Graham led Nation Ford in the losing effort with 21 points.
Nation Ford dropped to 12-5 with the loss.
Chester 69, York Prep 64
Chester edged York Prep 69-64 in a non-region game at Chester Friday night.
Chester evened its record at 7-7 on the year with the victory.
