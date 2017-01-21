Second quarter shutout sees Lewisville past rival Great Falls

The Lewisville Lions outscored Great Falls 23-0 in the second period to break open a close game and maintained a stiff-arm on the Red Devils from there for a 70-54 win Friday night at Lewisville. It was the fourth straight win against their county rivals and sets up a battle at McBee Tuesday between two 4-0 teams for first place in Region 2-A.
"I've never beaten McBee," Lewisville coach Michael McCray said. "I'm 0-4 against them."
The Lions led 16-14 after one nip-and-tuck period. But they pressed the young visitors into turnovers from there until the half and blew the game wide open for a 39-14 lead at the break. It was pretty even from that point on but the damage had already been done. McCray played a lot of kids and got balanced scoring.
"This was one of our best passing games of this year and guys were looking to share the ball with everyone," McCray said.
Great Falls plays a lot of young guys but so do the Lions. Sophomore Jadakiss Talford led three players in double figures for Lewisville with 16 points, including the last seven points of the second quarter. Six Lions scored in the second, and Talford finished the half with an old-fashioned three-point play. Freshman Kelton Talford led all scorers for the Red Devils with 24, seven of which came in the first eight minutes.
"They have a lot of young guys but they are very talented," McCray said. "It's looking up for them in the future."
Turning point
Any drama or suspense was sucked out of this one with the blitzkrieg the rude hosts put on their guests in the second stanza. Sixteen was the closest the Red Devils would get after intermission.
"I didn't know it was that (23-0 in the second), but we decided to switch things up and run a little half-court trap," McCray said. "We wanted to bring it from a full-court press to a half-court trap so we could run two people at No. 11 (DeAndre Green), which is their primary ball-handler."
Critical
Lewisville held the senior captain Green, who was coming off a career-high 29 Tuesday against McBee, to six points. All of those came in the third period, when the game was out of reach.
"That was our objective and we harped on that the entire week, that the focus had to be on D. Green," McCray said.
Star contributors
Besides Talford, two multi-sport seniors also were in double figures for the Lions. Mike Hill had 15 and Trey Keels 11. Keels is also very good at quickly snatching loose balls and using his pitcher/quarterback arm to hit his teammates with great outlet passes downcourt.
The young freshman Talford was a force inside for Great Falls and left a few more points at the free throw line. Kell Brown came off the bench for 14 second-half points for the Red Devils. He hit three of his four 3s in the fourth, when he scored 11.
On deck
Lewisville travels to McBee on Tuesday for a matchup of undefeated (4-0) squads battling for first place in Region 2-A.
Box score
Lewisville 70 Great Falls 54
LEW;16;23;17;14;-;70
GF;14;0;21;19;-;54
Lewisville - Trey Keels 11; Mikial Fourney 6; Mike Hill 15; Quentin Sanders 9; Demetric Hardin 9; Jadakiss Talford 16; Braxton Elms 1; Jaye Lowry 3. Great Falls - Kelton Talford 24; Sincere Wilmore 3; Zy Jordan 2; Josh Lewis 2; DeAndre' Green 6; K. Brown 14; Tommy Belk 1; Luke Spires 2. Three-pointers: Lew 5 (Talford 2, Sanders, Hardin, Lowry. GF 5 (K. Brown 4, Wilmore). Team fouls: Lew 19; GF 17. Records - Lewisville 10-5, 4-0 Region 2-A; Great Falls 7-6, 2-2.
Lewisville girls boss first half, beat Great Falls
Lewisville 40, Great Falls 24: Lewisville established a 24-6 lead at intermission and defeated Great Falls 40-24 in a Region 2-A game at Richburg Friday night. Amber Bass scored the first six points of the game and led Lewisville with 16 points. Anaya Canty was the top scorer for Great Falls with 11 points. Lewisville’s defense limited Great Falls to only one field goal in the first half.
Great Falls; 4;2;8;10;-;24
Lewisville; 10;14;10;6;-;40
Great Falls - Anaya Canty 11, Za Adams 7, Jasmine Floyd 6. Lewisville - Amber Bass 16, Hanna McCallister 3, Katlyn Fossett 6, Blakely Elliott 3, Allie Keels 5, Arkia Stroud 2, Jada Bradley 5. 3-point goals: Great Falls 1 (Floyd 1), Lewisville 3 (Bradley 1, Elliott 1, McCallister ). Team fouls - Great Falls 10, Lewisville 18. Records: Lewisville 4-10, 2-2 in Region 2-A; Great Falls 4-8, 0-4 in Region 2-A.
Comments