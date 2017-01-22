High School Sports

January 22, 2017 11:42 AM

Indian Land Middle School wrestlers win state championship

Staff reports

The future looks bright for Indian Land wrestling after the town’s middle school team won the state championship Saturday in Lexington.

The Warriors’ victory in a field of 80 teams was built on a foundation of individual successes. Max Yegge won the state championship in the 82-pound class to lead Indian Land’s effort, while Clint Creech and Mickey Cshuta placed second in their weight classes. JV wrestler Mason Mazurek also placed second, in the 132-pound weight class.

Spencer Cox, Soloman Cortez and Grant Witherspoon finished third in their divisions and Nicholas Pestano placed fourth.

