Former Lewisville skipper Bennie McMurray will go into SCBCA Hall of Fame

Former Lewisville baseball coach Bennie McMurray will join the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame this year.
McMurray was a huge success as a high school baseball coach from 1977 to 2003, winning 419 games at Buford and Lewisville. He also coached football during that time, before focusing just on football from 2003 to 2012.
Under McMurray, Lewisville won 1A baseball titles in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989 and 1992.
Strother Sligh (Irmo), Jerry Stoots (Stall) and Forrest Kendall (Parker) join McMurray in the 2017 hall of fame class.
Walters to coach North select all-star team
The SCBCA also announced its all-star game coaches, and Northwestern’s Mitch Walters will be coaching the North select team.
In previous years, South Carolina picked an all-star team to face a group of all-stars from North Carolina, but Art Boozer, the director of the SCBCA, said that too many players were dropping out so the game was scrapped. The North select team will play the South select team, while the North-South game, pitting 1A, 2A and 5A all-stars from the north and south halves of the state versus all-stars from 3A and 4A.
