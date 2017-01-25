Rock Hill boys, girls’ basketball sweep Northwestern

The Rock Hill Bearcats used an impressive third-period surge to take the lead, and managed to survive a frenzied finish to defeat the Northwestern Trojans 57-54 Tuesday night at Northwestern. The win was the young Bearcats' first in Region 4-5A this season.
"We've got three freshmen, two sophomores, and an eight-grader coming off our bench," Rock Hill coach Eric Rollings said. "Most teams in this state, that's probably a JV team or a ninth-grade team.
Our youth has bothered us this year, but those are the guys we're depending on as we move forward in this program."
The Trojans led 31-26 at halftime, but Rock Hill came out of the locker room playing like their hair was on fire in the second half. The Bearcats outscored Northwestern 17-4 over a long stretch of the third period, and they led by as many as 10, 46-36, in the last minute of the frame. Lance Crayton and Byron Fletcher each had five points in the third, and they hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the run.
"Our message at the half was we left some points on the board at the free throw line in the first half," Rollings said.
Hamary Traore got a three-point play to end the period, and the Trojans scored the first seven points of the fourth in 54 seconds to complete the 10-0 run and tie the game at 46. Zay Martin had a three and another bucket to tie it up. Northwestern actually briefly re-took the lead at 48-47 before Rock Hill would regain it for good at 51-49 when Malik Logan scored with 3:16 left. The Bearcats did not put it away easily as they were only 5-for-16 in the fourth period from the free throw line. In the first half they were 5-of-14 and they made 14 of 36 for the game.
"I just think it's mentality," Rollings said. "It's hard to copy it in practice versus the game."
The Trojans were not much better at 4-of-14 in the first half and 2-of-6 in the fourth. Logan missed two with 38.3 ticks left and Rock Hill up four. Traore scored inside to cut it to 55-53 with 28.6 to go. Crayton then missed two and an Ali Shockley freebie on the other end made it 55-54 with 16.1 to play. Book Steele missed two more for the Bearcats and the Trojans hurried it up the floor but Martin, who had six in the fourth, missed short on a drive to the basket and C.J. McClure wrapped the rebound with two hands. McClure, who also had six points in the fourth, hit both free throws with 3.5 remaining and Northwestern called timeout. The Trojans were able to go the length of the court and Shockley got a good look at a three-pointer that would have tied it, but his shot was short and to the left and Rock Hill celebrated.
Northwestern led after the first eight minutes after an 8-0 run helped them to a 17-9 edge. Myliek Durham had two 3s in the period.
Turning point
The 17-4 spree in the third period was huge and completely flipped the momentum of the game to Rock Hill.
"We came out with more energy and tried to change the tempo of the game," Crayton said.
Critical
McClure led the Bearcats with 12 and hit 4-of-6 free throws in the fourth, including the final two for the three-point margin. He also had a huge bucket with 1:15 left to put Rock Hill up 54-51.
Star contributors
Myles Byers had 11 for the Bearcats with several big rebounds. Crayton had ten points and kept the young Bearcats under control.
"When you've got somebody that can handle the ball like he does, it makes it easier for you," Rollings said.
Martin for Northwestern led all scorers with 16. Durham had 13, including three trifectas, and Shockley had 11.
On deck
The Trojans will head to Gaffney Wednesday night while Rock Hill will be at Nation Ford Friday night.
Rock Hill 57 Northwestern 54
RH
9
17
20
11
-
57
NW
17
14
8
15
-
54
Individual scoring: RH - C.J. McClure 12, Myles Byers 11, Lance Crayton 10, Devon Busby 1, Savion Williams 5, Antonio Barber 6, Book Steele 3, Javari Ferguson 2, Byron Fletcher 5, Malik Logan 2. NW - Zay Martin 16, Ali Shockley 11, Myliek Durham 13, Jaywen Westbrook 3, Whitney Cain 1, Caliph Brice 1, Hamary Traore 9.
Three-pointers: RH - 3 (Crayton 2, Fletcher). NW - 7 (Durham 3, Martin 2, Shockley 2). Team fouls: RH - 21; NW - 23. Technicals: Williams (RH), Westbrook (NW). Records - Rock Hill 9-9, 1-3 Region 4-5A; Northwestern 8-5, 2-2.
Girls
Rock Hill 71, Northwestern 33
The Rock Hill Bearcats put four players in double figures, led by 16 each from MaKenna Thompson and RiKoya Anderson, and rolled to a 71-33 victory over the Northwestern Trojans Tuesday night at Northwestern.
With the win, Rock Hill remains perfect in Region 4-5A at 5-0 while the Trojans stay winless.
Turning point
The Bearcats went on a 14-2 run in the second period to push out to a 31-9 lead and scored the final nine points of the half to lead 40-13 at the break. Thompson hit two free throws and back-to-back threes to finish off the first run. Four different players scored during the spurt and seven players scored in the period. Nine Bearcats in total got in the boxscore.
"We feel we have as much talent as last year, it's just in different areas," Rock Hill assistant coach Shannon Kuhl said.
Head coach Kenny Orr had to leave immediately after the game because of a family emergency.
Critical
Rock Hill continually came at the Trojans in waves. The Bearcats hit nine three-pointers, crashed the boards for second and third shots, and harassed Northwestern ball-handlers.
"We've got multiple players we can put on the ball," Kuhl said. "We feel like we're playing better ball now than we did at the beginning of the year and we want to keep that progression going for the playoffs."
Star contributors
Besides Thompson and Anderson's 16, T. Ballard had 11 for Rock Hill and Abrianna Green contributed 10. Brittany Bumpers led Northwestern with 10.
On deck
Rock Hill travels to Nation Ford Friday while the Trojans go to Gaffney Wednesday night.
Rock Hill 71, Northwestern 33
RH
15
25
13
18
-
71
NW
6
7
9
11
-
33
Individual scoring: RH - MaKenna Thompson 16, RiKoya Anderson 16, T. Ballard 11, Whitney Malone 3, Phoenix Tracey 2, Breya Busby 6, Ashley Crank 3, Abrianna Green 10, Erika McPhail 4. NW - Daionja Spates 5, Kamya Massey 1, Sydney Holmes 3, Raychel Koterba 6, Macie Wingate 2, Brittany Bumpers 10, Jabree McMullen 2, Carlissa Mundle 4.
Three-pointers: RH 9 (Thompson 4, Anderson 2, Malone, Crank, Green). NW - 2 (Holmes, Koterba). Team fouls: RH 9; NW 14. Records - Rock Hill 14-4, 5-0 Region 4-5A, Northwestern 3-10, 0-4.
Comments