Twelve Fort Mill student-athletes confirm college plans Thursday

Fort Mill High School had many balloons to buy for Thursday’s Signing Day (Part 2) ceremony in the school’s auditorium.
Twelve Yellow Jackets - each with specifically college-colored balloons tied to their chair - signed various papers to confirm their college sports futures. The school’s record for student-athletes signees is 14 but that was a combined spring/winter signing ceremony, which probably inflates the number a bit.
Athletes in Thursday’s group signed with three Power-5 schools and a Division III college football powerhouse.
A.J. Leitten is a two-time South Carolina wrestling state champ, but he’ll do his college wrestling north of the border at N.C. State. Leitten’s wrestling future is bright. He’s been named to multiple All-American teams and consistently ranked in the top-25 in the country the last two years, while serving as a team captain all four years with the Yellow Jackets.
Jenna Pehowski has been a very successful member of the Fort Mill swimming program since seventh grade. She signed to swim at the University of South Carolina on Thursday, attributing her decision to the combination of swimming and academic possibilities the Gamecocks offered. Pehowski was an all-state swimmer each of the last three seasons and won or was involved with 10 region championships and multiple medals at the state meet.
Kimber Haley said she’s looking forward to hard-fought ACC women’s soccer games after signing with Clemson. The standout midfielder was named The Herald’s All-Area player of the year last spring and Top Drawer Soccer picked her as a second team All-American. She’ll major in bioengineering at Clemson with the intention of attending dental school to become an orthodontist.
Meredith Christopher signed to play soccer at Elon, where she’ll major in exercise science with the goal of becoming an occupational therapist. Christopher scored 22 goals and had 14 assists last season, earning All-Region and All-Area honors. She plays elite club soccer in Charlotte and was a member of South Carolina’s Olympic Development Program.
Erin Wolfe has played with Haley and Christopher since they were young. She’s headed to Wofford College to play soccer after earning All-Region honors the last two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.
Alexis Williams signed with Anderson University Thursday to play women’s soccer, but said she also wants to try track and field. Williams has played four years of varsity soccer and also played in the elite Elite Club National League. She runs the 100 and 400 meters in track and field.
Aaron Koch signed with Pennsylvania’s Gannon University to play men’s soccer. Koch is originally from Pennsylvania, having moved to Fort Mill before his junior year. He made All-Region last season and is a team captain for the upcoming 2017 campaign.
Brynn Bonner was a defensive specialist for three years on the Fort Mill volleyball team. She’ll play at USC Aiken in college, one of the best Division II programs in southeast the last few seasons. Bonner was named to The Herald’s All-Area team and made All-Region this season, while earning the team’s Defensive MVP honor.
April Tankersley will play college volleyball at UNC Pembroke after starting the last three years as a right-side hitter for the Yellow Jackets. She earned All-Region and second team All-Area honors as a senior, and was named the team’s Offensive player of the year.
Jordan Markowski signed to play football at the University of Mount Union, 12-time Division III national champs in football. Markowski, a senior linebacker and standout wrestler, came to Fort Mill for his junior year of high school and captained both the football and wrestling squads this season. He’s a National Beta Scholar.
Ethan Piercy was a two-year starter for Ed Susi’s Yellow Jackets football program and signed to play FCS football at Gardner-Webb. He caught 17 passes and five touchdowns this past season and played in a high school all-star game in Texas in December.
Rachael Stalford will enroll in the honors program and play soccer at Converse College. A goalkeeper, Stalford has backed a defense that’s allowed less than a goal per game the last two seasons, winning region both years.
