High school basketball roundup: Chester boys wrap up region title

Chester wrapped up the Region 4-3A title this week with a 61-47 road win over Columbia.
With the victory Tuesday night, Chester improved to 10-7 overall and 7-0 in region play with one game remaining, at Fairfield Central Friday night.
“This team has worked hard this season,” said Chester head coach Sebastian Hopkins. “They are young and hungry, and they come to practice every day wanting to improve their skills.”
The Cyclones started the season 0-5, but four losses were against 5A competition with a fifth against a talented York Preparatory Academy squad. That experience was by design.
“We wanted to play tough competition, so that when we got to region play we would be ready,” said Hopkins. “It paid off for us.”
Hopkins said he saw that the poor start did not dampen spirits, enthusiasm or confidence.
“We knew we had the potential,” he said. “We never quit working hard or believing in what we were doing.”
Senior point guard Malik Williams is leading the Cyclones in scoring, hitting 22.5 points per game. He is also averaging five assists per contest.
Two other players are averaging in double figures. Forward Quay Hardin gets 18 points per game, while guard T.J. Hollis averages 12 points per outing.
“This makes us hard to defend,” said Hopkins. “We have so many scoring threats.”
Leon Goldsborough (seven points per game) and Niquavin Coleman (six) complete the starting five. Bench strength comes from forward Kenard Young and guards Pha’leak Brown and Dorrien Bagley.
The scoring is directly related to the defensive effort that Chester gives every time out.
“We stress defense, and we press a lot,” Hopkins said. “That defensive pressure leads to a lot of transition baskets.”
Williams recently scored his 1,000th career point, and Hopkins described his leadership as outstanding.
“That was an outstanding accomplishment for him, but he is all about the team, “ Hopkins said. “He is our leading scorer, but he likes the team effort.”
Hopkins, who is in his fifth year as Chester’s head coach, has won two region titles.
“We have put our program in place, and it is working,” Hopkins said. “The chemistry on this team has been excellent.”
Indian Land girls lead region race
The Indian Land Warriors are sitting in first place as the Region 4-3A girls’ basketball championship race heads down the stretch.
Indian Land is 9-7 overall and 5-1 in region play after Tuesday night’s 50-41 win over Columbia.
The Warriors have two region games remaining. They host Camden Friday night and travel to Fairfield Central on Tuesday. They beat both teams the first time around.
“I attribute our success to balanced scoring, great defense, good team chemistry and a tough non-region schedule,” said fifth-year coach Natasha Rogers. “We have been building this team for several years.”
Nia Pressley leads the Warriors in scoring with 20.4 points per game. Tiannah Miller is next at just over eights points per contest. The Warriors also get scoring from Breanna Yacoob.
Rogers’ team is scoring just more that 50 points per game, but she says the first priority is playing good defense. The Warriors are allowing opponents just 38 points per game.
“We focus on defense every day,” Rogers said. “If you play good defense, box out and rebound, you will do very well.”
Indian Land adds to those defensive basics with a solid full-court press.
“We really believe in the press,” Rogers said. “We can cause problems, create turnovers, and get some easy transition baskets.”
Rogers added that Megan Martin, Jicoiya Calhoun, Nikiyea Gordon and Daniella Wilson see a lot of playing time, and that this year’s success has been about the total team effort.
“Our seniors have done a great job of leading this team,” Rogers said. “We all make sure that everyone is on the same page, and everyone on this team is important to our success.”
Game(s) of the week: big Friday night in Region 4-5A boys
Last week, we wrote about the close race in Region 4-5A boys’ basketball and Friday pits the top four teams against each other on a night that could begin to offer some clarity toward the final playoff seeding, or muddy the whole thing up completely. Thus, the game(s) of the week are Clover at Fort Mill and Nation Ford at Northwestern.
Fort Mill knocked off Clover in their previous meeting, the Yellow Jackets’ 1-3-1 defense slowing down Blue Eagles scoring machine Quise Robbins.
“Bailey (Jackson)’s a great coach and he’ll make some adjustments,” said Fort Mill coach Dwayne Hartsoe. “We’ll do what we do and hope we can do it a little better.”
▪ A win for Clover would give the Blue Eagles a season sweep over Nation Ford and 1-1 splits with Northwestern and Fort Mill.
▪ A Fort Mill win would give the Yellow Jackets a season sweep of Clover, with games against Nation Ford and Northwestern next week. Fort Mill lost to both of these teams in the first meeting.
▪ A Nation Ford win would give the Falcons a sweep of Northwestern and would keep Rock Hill (games against Clover and Northwestern next week) alive in the playoff race.
There are several tie-breaker scenarios to keep in mind over the next week: head-to-head record is always used to break two-team ties, while three-way ties are broken by determining the team with the best record in games among the three teams (the head-to-head tie-breaker would then be used for the two remaining teams). If the three teams tied for first all had the same record against each other, co or tri-champions would be declared.
If two teams split their head-to-head matchups, then what’s called a unit system is used to break that tie. The system awards five points for a victory over first place, four for a win over second place, three for a win over third, two for a win over fourth and one for a win over fifth. Highest point total wins that tie.
If the unit system doesn’t break the tie then the tie-breaker is the fewest actual points allowed in games involving the tied teams. If teams are still tied, then the final tie-breaker goes to the team that allowed the fewest points in all region games.
With just eight region games, the potential for teams to pull away from the pack is limited.
“You lose one or two games, you’re gonna have several teams that are like that,” Hartsoe said. “With five, it seems like every sport we have tie-breakers.”
Local region standings
BOYS
Region 2-A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Lewisville
7-0
13-6
At Great Falls, Lamar
McBee
5-2
7-8
At Timmonsville, Great Falls
Great Falls
4-3
9-7
Lewisville, at McBee
Timmonsville
3-4
9-9
McBee, Governor’s School
Lamar
2-5
2-15
Governor’s School, at Lewisville
Governor’s School
0-7
0-14
At Lamar, at Timmonsville
Region 4-3A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Chester
7-0
10-7
At Fairfield Central
Camden
3-2
6-8
At Indian Land, Columbia
Indian Land
3-3
6-13
Camden, at Fairfield Central
Fairfield Central
2-3
6-12
Chester, Indian Land
Columbia
0-7
1-18
Dreher, at Camden
Region 3-4A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Ridge View
7-0
11-5
At Richland NE, York
South Pointe
4-3
11-7
At York, at Westwood
Westwood
4-3
10-7
At Lancaster, South Pointe
York
3-4
8-13
South Pointe, at Ridge View
Richland NE
3-4
6-11
Ridge View, at Lancaster
Lancaster
0-7
7-14
Westwood, Richland NE
Region 4-5A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Clover
4-2
14-5
At Fort Mill, Rock Hill
Nation Ford
4-2
14-6
At Northwestern, Dorman
Fort Mill
3-2
15-5
Clover, Northwestern
Northwestern
2-3
9-7
Nation Ford, at Fort Mill
Rock Hill
1-5
9-11
At Clover
GIRLS
Region 2-A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Lamar
7-0
12-6
Governor’s School, at Lewisville
Timmonsville
6-1
14-4
McBee, Governor’s School
McBee
4-3
5-10
At Timmonsville, Great Falls
Lewisville
3-4
5-13
At Great Falls, Lamar
Great Falls
1-6
5-11
Lewisville, at McBee
Governor’s School
0-7
0-13
At Lamar, at Timmonsville
Region 4-3A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Indian Land
5-1
9-7
Camden, at Fairfield Central
Fairfield Central
3-2
6-12
Chester, Indian Land
Columbia
4-3
8-6
Dreher, at Camden
Camden
2-4
7-6
At Indian Land, Columbia
Chester
1-6
2-15
At Fairfield Central
Region 3-4A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Ridge View
7-0
16-3
At Richland NE, York
Westwood
5-2
16-4
At Lancaster, South Pointe
Richland NE
5-2
15-5
Ridge View, at Lancaster
Lancaster
3-4
6-9
Westwood, Richland NE
York
1-6
9-10
South Pointe, at Ridge View
South Pointe
0-7
5-13
At York, at Westwood
Region 4-5A
Team
Region record
Overall record
Next two opponents
Rock Hill
6-0
17-4
At Clover
Clover
4-2
12-7
At Fort Mill, Rock Hill
Fort Mill
2-3
12-9
Clover, Northwestern
Nation Ford
2-4
13-7
At Northwestern, Dorman
Northwestern
0-5
3-13
Nation Ford, at Fort Mill
Comments