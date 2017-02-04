Late Friday night high school basketball scores: big win for Fort Mill boys

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 60, Clover 50
Fort Mill pulled away in the final period and defeated Clover 60-50 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.
Keaton Griffin led Fort Mill with 13 points. Ryan Deluca joined him in double figures with 11. Quise Robbins and Aaron Milner led Clover with 15 and 12 points respectively.
Fort Mill is 16-5 overall and 4-2 in the region. Clover fell to 14-6 in all games and 4-3 in region play.
Clover;14;17;11;8;-;50
Fort Mill;16;20;11;13;-;60
Fort Mill - Keaton Griffin 13, Ryan DeLuca 11, Heriot 9, Grainger 8, Amigo 6, White 5, McIntyre 5, Chrisley 3.
Clover - Quise Robbins 15, Aaron Milner 12, Stoor 7, White 6, Massey 6, Clark 4.
Northwestern 69, Nation Ford 61
Northwestern broke open a close game in the third quarter and toppled Nation Ford 69-51 in a Region 4-5A battle at Northwestern Friday night.
Northwestern led 30-27 at halftime, but outscored Nation Ford 28-15 in the third period to take a 58-39 lead.
Myliek Durham scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for Northwestern. Zay Martin added 18, while Ali Shockley and Dee Hardin each scored 10.
Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 23 points. Eric Moulds joined him in double digits with 13.
Northwestern improved to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the region. Nation Fell fell to 14-7 in all games and 4-3 in region play.
Nation Ford;15;12;15;9;-;51
Northwestern;12;18;28;11;-;69
York 76, South Pointe 70
York took a 37-26 lead at halftime and defeated South Pointe 76-70 in a Region 3-4A contest at York Friday night.
York improved to 9-13 overall and 4-4 in the region. South Pointe fell to 11-8 in all games and 4-4 in region play.
Chester 68, Fairfield Central 38
Chester closed out a perfect regular season in the region with a 68-38 thrashing of Fairfield Central Friday night at Winnsboro.
Chester improved to 11-7 overall and 8-0 in the region. As the number one seed from the region, they will host a first round playoff game.
Westwood 59, Lancaster 51
Westwood defeated Lancaster 59-51 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night.
Lancaster is now 7-15 overall and 0-8 in region play.
Lewisville 62, Great Falls 44
Lewisville defeated Great Falls 62-44 in a Region 2-A game at Great Falls Friday night.
Lewisville improved to 14-6 overall and 8-0 in the region. Great Falls fell to 9-8 in all games and 4-4 in region action.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Indian Land 72, Camden 45
Indian Land cruised to a 72-45 win over Camden in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Friday night.
Indian Land is 10-7 overall and 6-1 in region play with one game remaining.
The victory clinched the regular season region title.
Great Falls 47, Lewisville 36
Great Falls broke a 16-16 tie at halftime and defeated Lewisville 47-36 in a Region 2-A game at Great Falls Friday night.
Amber Bass led Lewisville in the loss with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Hannah McCallister added seven points and a pair of rebounds.
Great Falls is 6-11 overall and 2-6 in region play. Lewisville is 5-14 in all games and 3-5 in the region.
Clover 41, Fort Mill 38
Clover edged Fort Mill 41-38 in a Region 4-5A battle at Fort Mill Friday night.
Aylesha Wade led Clover with 22 points. Meredith Christopher was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 15 points.
Clover;12;3;12;14;-;41
Fort Mill;5;10;12;11;-;38
Clover - Renee Carter 7, Lilly Wallace 4, Aylesha Wade 22, Amber Lipscomb 3, Kerrington Barnes 2, Tiona Walls 2, Mariana Ballard 1.
Fort Mill - Unique Burch 3, Kimber Haley 6, Meredith Christopher 15, Wallace Cortazar 6, Jackie White 6, Felesha Geiger 2.
3-point goals: Clover 3 (Wade 2, Ballard 1), Fort Mill 2(Christopher, White). Team Fouls - Clover 13, Fort Mill 11.
Records: Clover 13-7, 5-2 in Region 4-5A; Fort Mill 12-10, 2-4 in Region 4-5A
