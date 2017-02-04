Wrestling playoffs: Fort Mill, Rock Hill, South Pointe and Chester all advance

It wasn’t your typical competitive wrestling match, but at this point in the season it’s safe to say it’s what the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets want.
Ranked No. 1 in 5A, Fort Mill tore through Spartanburg 53-30 in the first round of the 5A dual playoffs Saturday morning and then did just as well in the second round against Woodmont winning 47-30 later the same day.
The Jackets weren’t wrestling at full capacity with injuries to some key wrestlers forcing absences in the heavier weight classes. It didn’t matter because they dominated early on from 106 through 160-pounds.
“Hopefully, we can get everyone back in our lineup,” said coach Chris Brock. “The playoffs are about getting bonus points and we did that through pins. Hopefully, we can keep that up going into the next round.”
Pins were something that came in bunches in both matches for Fort Mill. The Jackets went down early in the opening match 6-0 after losing at heavyweight, but then rattled off nine straight wins to take a 53-6 lead, with eight of those coming in the form of pins.
Picking up wins for Fort Mill against Spartanburg were Jackson Strong (106), Jacob Sturgeon (113), Zach Hornbrook (120), Brody Claassen (126), Nick Greek (132), AJ Leitten (138), Jake Hart (145), Malik Campbell (152) and Jordan Markowski (160).
After leading 53-6, Brock decided to forfeit the four remaining weight class and wait on the Woodmont/Laurens winner, who were also wrestling in the first round.
Turning point
The fast start in the second round match against Woodmont was all Fort Mill needed. Fort Mill went up 30-0 through the first five matches getting five straight first period pins from Strong, Sturgeon, Hornbrook, Claassen and Greek.
Top-ranked in the state at 138-pounds, Leitten won by tech fall 17-0 over fourth-ranked Garrett Starks to put the Jackets up 35-0, before Hart and Campbell got back-to-back pins putting Fort Mill up 47-0. The Jackets would then forfeit the remaining matches to end things quickly.
Critical
Fast starts in both the Spartanburg and Woodmont matches took early pressure off the Jackets as they quickly secured enough points to lock in a win. Fort Mill also finished both matches early, allowing time for them to actually go practice after their second match concluded.
Star contributions
Leitten, who is committed to wrestle at N.C. State next year, won both his matches, tying and then breaking the school’s career win mark held previously by Max Simons. Leitten’s second win of the day was career win No. 165. A two-time defending state champion, Leitten said the accomplishment was nice, but he is keeping his mind on one thing.
“It feels great,” he said. “All the hard work has paid off. Right now I am focused on winning a team state title. I feel like we got a great group of guys that can do it.”
On deck
The Jackets (19-4) will take on the fourth-ranked Dorman Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Monday night at home in the third round of the 5A playoffs.
Box score
Fort Mill 47, Woodmont 30
106-Jackson Strong (FM) pin Cooper Culberton (W), 113-Jacob Sturgeon (FM) pin Alexander Martinez (W), 120-Zach Hornbrook (FM) pin Jesse Royal (W), 126-Brody Claassen (FM) pin Hunter Allison (W), 132-Nick Greek (FM) pin Thomas Schock (W), 138-AJ Leitten tech fall Garrett Starks (W) 17-0, 145-Jake Hart (FM) pin Charles Rogers (W), 152-Malik Campbell (FM) pin Zach Baldwin (W), 160 – Matthew Pennington (W) win by forfeit, 170-double forfeit, 182-Joseph Fernicola (W) win by forfeit, 195-Cameron Donald (W) win by forfeit, 220-Corey Mabry (W) win by forfeit, 285-Cody Sullivan (W) win by forfeit.
Mac Banks
Rock Hill wins two, advances to third round
The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of matches Saturday to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs on Monday.
Rock Hill, the No. 2 seed from Region 4, defeated Boiling Springs 38-34 in the first round. The ‘Cats built a 15-0 lead, but Boiling Springs battled back and took a 28-27 advantage with three weight classes remaining.
Rock Hill claimed the next two classes for a 38-28 lead and then forfeited the last event.
In the second Rock Hill routed Westside, the top-seeded team from Region 1, 64-6. The ‘Cats had a 33-6 lead at the midway point, and they never let up.
Rock Hill will travel to Hillcrest on Monday for the next round.
In other Class 5A first round action Dorman toppled Northwestern 43-21, while Byrnes defeated Clover 51-15.
South Pointe moves on to Monday’s third round
The South Pointe Stallions won a pair of matches Saturday and also moved into Monday’s third round of the 4A playoffs.
The Stallions won by forfeit over Wren in the first round, and routed Blue Ridge 63-12 in the second round.
Blue Ridge took a 3-0 lead in the second match. South Pointe answered with pins by Zach Kurn (195), Emiliano Melendez (220), Jake Morgan (285), and Shyheim Sanders (106) for a 24-3 lead.
After a Blue Ridge pin, Shyquan Ferguson (120) recorded a pin, Joseph Blackman (126) scored a minor decision, and Eric Mitchell (132) stuck his opponent and the Stallions were in front 39-9.
Blue Ridge got another pin, but South Pointe closed with pins by Rodrick Whitlock (145) and Isaac Ekanem (160) and a pair of forfeits to complete the one-sided match.
“We did a great job today as a team,” said South Pointe coach Eddie Cook. “Everybody did what they were suppose to do. This is the first time this year we have had all 14 of our wrestlers.”
Cook has been pleased with the improvement of his team during the year, and he knows it gets tougher down the stretch.
“ We lost our first match of the year, and have not lost since,” said Cook. “We have been getting better every week. We just need to be in the right mindset as we move forward in the playoffs.”
South Pointe will wrestle on the road on Monday.
In other 4A action on Saturday York toppled Greenville in the first round, but lost to Airport, the top seed from Region 4, 39-33.
Chester wins twice to stay alive in 3A state tournament
The Chester Cyclones won a pair of Saturday matches and advanced to the third round on Monday in the 3A playoffs.
The Cyclones routed Chapman 72-0 in round one, and got by Powdersville 37-28 in the second.
Chester got 10 pins and four decisions in the opening round to easily advance.
In the second round Xi Simpson (285) got Chester started with a pin and a quick 6-0 lead. Powdersville came back with a pair of minor decisions and a pin and took a 12-6 lead. Alex Jones (126) answered for Chester and the match was tied at 12.
Powdersville won a decision for a 15-12 lead, but Lyterrence Mills (138) and Terrence Mills (145) both recorded pins, and Chester was in front 24-15.
Powdersville came back with a major decision and a pin to take a 25-24 advantage with four weight classes left in the match.
Chester won the next three to put it away. Ty Simpson (170) scored a decision win, Twan Patton (182) got a major decision, and Teddy Murphy (195) won by forfeit to give the Cyclones a 37-25 lead. Powdersville won the last event with a minor decision.
“We survived today,” said Chester head coach Joe Conlan. “We are looking forward to the next round on Monday, and it does not get any easier.”
Conlan has watched as his team has shown improvement as the season has moved forward.
“We have had our ups and downs, but overall I have seen tremendous improvement from everyone on our team,” said Conlan. “Once we got all of our football players, we began to come together as a team. The difference between this team and other teams I have had is this team does not give up many pins.”
Chester will be at home on Monday for the third round.
The Indian Land Warriors, the co-champions in Region 4, defeated Mid-Carolina in the first round, but lost in the second round to Emerald, the top seed from Region 2, by a count of 38-30.
“I am very proud of our young guys on a very good dual season,” said Indian Land coach Leon Boulware.
Sam Copeland
