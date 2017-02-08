High school roundup: Fort Mill, Rock Hill to grapple for Upper State title

WRESTLING
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and the Rock Hill Bearcats square off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Mill High in the Upper State Class 5A Wrestling Championship.
Fort Mill won the Region 4 title this season with a perfect 4-0 mark, while Rock Hill was second in the region at 3-1. The Yellow Jackets topped the Bearcats 48-28 during the regular season. The two teams also met in the Lexington duals, where Rock Hill was the winner.
Both teams have moved through the playoffs with three straight wins. Fort Mill beat Spartanburg, Woodmont and Dorman to reach the fourth round. Rock Hill toppled Boiling Springs, Westside and Hillcrest to make it to the Upper State Championship match.
Fort Mill coach Chris Brock, the Region Coach of the Year, knows it will be a tough match.
“Anytime our programs are wrestling you can count on an exciting match, and I believe that will be the case Wednesday,” Brock said. “Rock Hill always puts a tough group of kids on the mat who make you earn every point. We consider ourselves very fortunate to be here and know that Wednesday’s match will be great for both programs, the sport itself, and our communities.”
Rock Hill coach Cain Beard, whose team beat two region champions in the first three rounds, is looking for another close battle.
“We are extremely excited about this opportunity. When we wrestle them it is always an intense, drama-filled dual meet,” Beard said. “We have met 11 times over my time here at Rock Hill, and we have been fortunate enough to win nine times. Chris and his staff do a great job, and I’m sure it will be a fun dual meet.”
Tickets for the match are $6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 55, Clover 48: Rock Hill edged Clover 55-48 in a Region 4-5A battle at Clover on Tuesday
Rikoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 19 points, and Makenna Thompson joined her in double digits with 11. Lilly Wallace paced Clover with 11 points, and Mariana Ballard added 10.
Rock Hill upped it record to 18-4 overall and 7-0 in the region. Clover fell to 13-8 and 5-3.
Rock Hill
12
13
19
11
-
55
Clover
14
9
12
13
-
48
Fort Mill 58, Northwestern 30: Fort Mill established a 22-11 lead at halftime and defeated Northwestern 58-30 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill.
Meredith Christopher led Fort Mill with a career-high 35 points. She also connected on her 100th 3-point goal in the win.
Fort Mill improved to 13-10 overall and 3-4 in region play. Northwestern dropped to 3-15 and 0-7.
Lamar 58, Lewisville 27: Lamar raced to a 49-13 lead at halftime and defeated Lewisville 58-27 in a Region 2-A contest at Richburg.
Simone Durant led Lamar with 17 points. Nari Coe and Nykeia Bacote were also in double figures with 10 points each.
Amber Bass led Lewisville with 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocked shots. Katlyn Fossett added seven points and got three rebounds.
Lewisville fell to 5-15 overall and 3-6 in the region.
Lamar
14
35
6
3
-
58
Lewisville
7
6
9
5
-
27
Ridge View 54, York 18: Ridge View took a 10-0 lead after one period, and toppled York 54-18 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View.
York fell to 9-12 overall and 1-9 in region play.
York
0
5
4
9
-
18
Ridge View
10
11
11
22
-
54
Westwood 54, South Pointe 40: Westwood defeated South Pointe 54-40 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood.
South Pointe dropped to 7-14 overall and 1-8 in region action.
Richland Northeast 56, Lancaster 44: Richland Northeast topped Lancaster 56-44 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast.
Lancaster is now 6-11 in all games and 3-6 in region play.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
