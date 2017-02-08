Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

The Herald's Bret McCormick gives his opinion on which way Clover should go with its next head football coach hire. The Blue Eagles are looking for a new head man after Chad Smith resigned to take the same position at his alma mater, Pickens High School.
South Pointe and Hartsville meet in Saturday's 4A high school football state championship game in Columbia. Hall of Fame football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick look at three keys to the game.
Jonathan Muhammad and J.P. Pendergrass both transferred to South Pointe for their senior seasons of high school football and helped the Stallions rebuild their passing attack after graduation cleaned out the defending champs' receiving corps.
Northwestern running back Jerry Howard was at his father's funeral on Saturday, then headed to the Shrine Bowl the next day. While football will give him a good distraction from his dad's passing, the senior standout was thankful to his teammates for showing him support.