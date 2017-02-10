High school hoops roundup: playoff spot on the line for much improved York Cougars

The York Cougars will travel to Columbia Friday night to take on Richland Northeast with a Class 4A playoff berth awaiting the winner.
It is the second meeting of the year between the two teams. Richland Northeast won the first contest 39-38 at York.
The Cougars are much improved from a year ago when they finished 4-22. They will take a 9-14 overall record and a 4-5 region mark to Columbia. Richland Northeast is also 4-5 in region play.
“I have watched this team improve every day,” said coach Mike Gossett, who is in his second year at York. “They have worked hard, and they are gaining confidence with each game.”
The Cougars have relied on seven players this year. Junior guard Malcolm Kennedy is the leading scorer at 16 points per game. Junior guard Cameron Jones is next with 12 points per outing.
Senior forward Myles Prosser scores 10 points per contest, and Chandler Culp chips in nine points per outing.
Senior guards Shandon Cobb and Ketreal Lytle and junior forward Shamari Williams all see considerable playing time.
“We are more experienced than we were a year ago,” Kennedy said. “We have gained confidence as the year has moved along.”
The Cougars played a tough non-region schedule, and they have been in every game this season.
“We have improved as the year has gone by,” Prosser said. “It has been a lot more fun this year, because our hard work has allowed us to be competitive in every game this season.”
Gossett is in his 29th season as a head coach, and he knows the value of team chemistry.
“The chemistry was here when I got here,” Gossett said. “These players are friends. They know each other, believe in each other and trust each other.”
The difference from last year to this year is believing in what they are doing.
“We are a year older, and they have bought into the system, which was new to them last year,” Gossett said. “Another reason for our improvement is that we have gotten superb leadership. When the players are leading, you are a better team.”
On Tuesday, York lost 54-50 to Ridge View, the top team in the region, on the road.
“It came down to the end, and we tried to make a play, but we just could not make the play,” Gossett said. “It was a tough loss, but it showed how much we have improved over the course of the season.”
A year ago, York was out of playoff contention about mid-season. With a win Friday night, they could make the postseason.
“The players know they can play with anybody now,” Gossett said. “We just have to go out Friday night, play hard and execute what we want to do.”
Fort Mill boys seek region title against rival Nation Ford
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets travel across town to battle the Nation Ford Falcons at 8 p.m. Friday in a game that will decide Region 4-5A playoff positions.
Fort Mill leads the region at 5-2, with Clover at 5-3, Nation Ford at 4-3 and Northwestern at 3-4. Clover is finished with its the region slate, and Northwestern plays at Rock Hill on Friday.
If Fort Mill wins they will win the region. If Nation Ford wins, the Falcons, Fort Mill, and Clover all will be tied for the top spot at 5-3, and the tie-breaker would be used to determine first, second and third in the playoffs.
The Falcons won the first game 64-61 at Fort Mill. Nation Ford counts on Zeb Graham, Eric Moulds and Malik Bryant for scoring leadership. Fort Mill relies on Ryan Heriot, Ryan Deluca and Keaton Griffin.
Former Blue Eagle named to Good Works team
Former Clover Blue Eagle Bryce Allen has only played in seven games this season for North Greenville University’s basketball team, but he’s been recognized for greater contributions by a national organization. Allen, a 6-foot-3 sophomore wing, was named to the Allstate NABC Good Works team, one of just 20 men and women across Division I and II college basketball to earn the honor.
Allen was one of more than 540 national nominees for the award. He spent his summer in West Virginia working at a nonprofit called Wade Center, which took care of 60 to 75 kids per day in one of the poorest cities in the country.
Allen and his group initiated youth groups to Wade Center before putting them to work with the kids. The aim was to be more than just a drop-off for parents, but to enrich the kids’ lives. Allen wrote in a letter to North Greenville’s sports information director about the experience, “It helps you appreciate just how smart, kind, and loving kids can be. My goal over the summer was as stated in Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”
Local region standings
BOYS
Region 2-A
Team
Region
All
Next foe
Lewisville
9-0
15-6
McBee
6-3
8-9
Timmonsville
5-4
11-9
At Lamar
Great Falls
4-5
9-9
Lamar
3-6
3-16
Timmonsville
Gov. School
0-9
0-16
Region 4-3A
Team
Region
All
Chester
8-0
11-7
Camden
5-3
8-8
Indian Land
3-4
6-14
Fairfield Central
3-4
6-13
Columbia
0-8
1-19
Region 3-4A
Team
Region
All
Next opponent
Ridge View
9-0
13-5
Westwood
Westwood
6-3
12-7
At Ridge View
South Pointe
4-5
11-9
Lancaster
York
4-5
9-14
At Richland NE
Richland NE
4-5
7-12
York
Lancaster
0-9
7-16
At South Pointe
Region 4-5A
Team
Region
All
Next opponent
Fort Mill
5-2
17-5
At Nation Ford
Clover
5-3
15-6
Boiling Springs
Nation Ford
4-3
14-8
Fort Mill
Northwestern
3-4
10-8
At Rock Hill
Rock Hill
1-6
9-12
Northwestern
GIRLS
Region 2-A
Team
All
All
Next opponent
Lamar
9-0
14-6
Timmonsville
Timmonsville
8-1
16-4
At Lamar
McBee
5-4
6-11
Lewisville
3-6
5-15
Great Falls
2-7
6-12
Gov. School
0-9
0-16
Region 4-3A
Team
Region
All
Indian Land
6-1
10-7
Fairfield Central
5-2
7-12
Columbia
4-4
8-7
Camden
3-5
9-7
Chester
1-7
2-16
Region 3-4A
Team
Region
All
Next opponent
Ridge View
9-0
18-3
Westwood
Westwood
7-2
18-4
At Ridge View
Richland NE
6-3
16-6
York
Lancaster
3-6
6-11
At South Pointe
York
1-8
9-12
At Richland NE
South Pointe
1-8
7-14
Lancaster
Region 4-5A
Team
Region
All
Next opponent
Rock Hill
7-0
18-4
Northwestern
Clover
5-3
13-8
Boiling Springs
Nation Ford
3-4
15-7
Fort Mill
Fort Mill
3-4
13-10
At Nation Ford
Northwestern
0-7
3-15
At Rock Hill
