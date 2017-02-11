Rock Hill girls finish region schedule with perfect record

The Rock Hill Bearcats got 10 points from three different players and completed a perfect Region 4-5A season for the second straight year by defeating the Northwestern Trojans 63-36 Friday night at Rock Hill High. It is the second consecutive year the Bearcats have swept Northwestern.
“People think our region is a cakewalk and it’s not,” Rock Hill coach Kenny Orr said. “Northwestern is very competitive.”
There were five lead changes in the first period before Rock Hill went on an 16-2 run to take a 21-8 lead with 5:21 to play in the second. Seven Bearcats scored during the run.
Another 7-0 run helped push the lead to 33-17 at the half. A 10-point run in the third made it 52-31.
Turning point
Rock Hill broke open an early close game with the 16-2 spurt and cruised from there.
Critical
A different player led the Bearcats in scoring each period.
Star contributors
T. Ballard, MaKenna Thompson, and RiKoya Anderson each had 10 points for Rock Hill.
“We think we can win state if we don’t get the big head,” Rock Hill senior Whitney Malone said.
Brittany Bumpers led the Trojans with 12.
On deck
Rock Hill will begin the 5A playoffs on Tuesday. The Trojans season ends at 3-16 overall.
Rock Hill 63 Northwestern 36
RH
16
17
19
11
-
63
NW
8
9
14
5
-
36
Individual scoring: RH - T. Ballard 10, MaKenna Thompson 10, RiKoya Anderson 10, Ashley Crank 5, Whitney Malone 5, Abrianna Green 7, Raina Robinson 3, Erika McPhail 7, Canijah Taylor 4, Jalen Armstrong 2. NW - D. Spates 1, Raychel Koterba 6, Lyric McCullough 2, Macie Wingate 2, Brittany Bumpers 12, Grace Walker 6, Jabree McMullen 4, Sydney Holmes 2, Carlissa Mundle 1.
Three-pointers: RH - 4 (Thompson 2, Robinson, Taylor). NW - none. Team fouls: RH - 17, NW - 20.
Records - Rock Hill: 19-4, 8-0 Region 4-5A; Northwestern 3-16, 0-8.
Rock Hill boys complete sweep of rival Trojans
Eric Rollings’ Rock Hill boys also finished off a season sweep of Northwestern Friday night, consigning their rivals to fourth place in Region 4-5A. The Bearcats’ Maliek Logan caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting seven 3-pointers to lead Rock Hill, which overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit to finish its season with a win.
Rock Hill 80 Northwestern 77
RH
10
28
20
22
-
80
NW
20
25
14
18
-
77
Individual scoring: RH - C.J. McClure 2, Myles Byers 7, Savion Williams 6, Lance Crayton 16, Antonio Barber 15, Javari Ferguson 2, Maliek Logan 28, Devon Busby 1, Book Steele 3. NW - Ali Shockley 14, Zay Martin 12, Myliek Durham 28, Caliph Brice 10, Jaywon Westbrook 5, Hamary Traore 5, Ian Brown 3.
Three-pointers: RH - 8 (Logan 7, Barber). NW - 7 (Durham 3, Shockley 2, Martin, Brown). Team fouls: RH - 19, NW - 25. Fouled out - Traore (NW). Technicals - Westbrook, Dee Hardin, Traore (NW). Barber, bench (RH).
Records - Rock Hill 10-12, 2-6 Region 4-5A; Northwestern 10-9, 3-5.
