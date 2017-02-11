Bearcat wrestling eyes No. 19 state title Saturday at Dreher High

The Rock Hill Bearcats and River Bluff Gators will meet for the second time this season at Dreher High School on Saturday in the 5A wrestling state finals. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. That price is good for the entire day, all classifications 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. start times. Fans must repay to reenter if they leave.
Rock Hill coach Cain Beard is looking for his fourth title as the Bearcats make their seventh appearance in 10 years. River Bluff coach Evan Moxie looks for his fourth title at a third different school, though the Gators have never appeared in the state finals. Quite the opposite for the Bearcats, who make their 31st championship appearance in search of a state record 19th title.
Bret McCormick and Joe Koon
Here is how Rock Hill’s wrestling dynasty stack up with others in South Carolina:
27 Bishop England, volleyball*
23 Christ Church, boys’ tennis
21 Bishop England, girls’ tennis
19 Crescent, softball*
18 Rock Hill, wrestling
* national record
