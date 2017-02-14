York school board names familiar face as new AD at YCHS

The York school board approved Joey Moore as the new athletic director at York Comprehensive High School on Tuesday night.
Moore replaces Steve Boyd, who is retiring after 20 years as athletic director, head football coach or both at the school.
Moore began coaching at York in 1998 and most recently has been the Cougars’ offensive line coach under Bobby Carroll, and the head boys’ track and field coach.
“He is an asset to our school and I look forward to his leadership in the coming years,” said York prinicpal Christopher Black.
Moore graduated from Wofford College, playing football for the Terriers from 1987 to 1990, then earned a Master’s degree in education from Converse College.
His teaching career began at Lake City High School in Florence, before spending 1995 to 1998 at Northwestern. That year he began his lengthy association with York Comprehensive, where he has taught social studies since.
