Nine locals make high school basketball All-State teams

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released All-State teams on Wednesday morning.
Nation Ford sophomore Zeb Graham made the 5A boys team, joined by Ryan DeLuca from Fort Mill. Region 4-3A player of the year Malik Williams earned a 3A All-State nod, while Lewisville’s Mike Hill and Great Falls’ DeAndre Green, Region 2-A co-players of the year, both made the cut in 1A.
Rock Hill’s Rikoya Anderson and Fort Mill’s Meredith Christopher earned All-State honors in 5A girls’ basketball, while Indian Land senior Nia Pressley made the 3A team. Amber Bass gave Lewisville an All-State player on both teams; she made the 1A list.
Boys
5A
Player of the year: Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork
Silas Crisler, Westside; Hayden Brown, Byrnes; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Zach Butler, Dorman; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Jalen Cameron, West Florence; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Shaq Davis, Summerville; Marquis Collins, Goose Creek; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill; Will Edwards, Wade Hampton.
4A
Player of the year: James Reese, A.C. Flora
Trey McGowens, Wren; Pantry McKinney, Eastside; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Devon Young, Aiken; Grant SIngleton, Lakewood; Jamal Bryant, Wilson; Devin McCoy, Stall; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Ja Morant, Crestwood; Christian Brown, A.C. Flora; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Bo McKinney, Travelers Rest; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Blake Walker, Wilson; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland.
3A
Player of the year: Lloyd Hemming, Brookland Cayce
Braden Galloway, Seneca; Jalen McKelvey, Southside; Jalen Carter, Clinton; Keenan Norman, Dillon; Brendan McHale, Bishop England; Tre’Von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Raymond Williams, Berea; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Malik Williams, Chester; Effix Miller, Swansea; Travis Walter, Loris; Ta’seon Johnson, Timberland; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton.
2A
Player of the year: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate
Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Foster Bridges, Landrum; Matthew Kormylo, Southside Christian; JaQuan Felton, Marion; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Cameron Johnson, Calhoun County; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Kendrick Holloman, Lee Central; Trey Smith, Landrum; Rod Culver, Fox Creek; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Greene, Carvers Bay; Kenny Brown, Whale Branch; Jordan Rodgers, Blacksburg; Quinton Alston, Kingstree.
1A
Player of the year: Desmond Pressley, Hemingway
Mike Hill, Lewisville; Javarzia Belton, Calhoun Falls; Keyshawn Toney, Williston-Elko; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Johama Tisdale, C.E. Murray; Braxton Wedgeworth, Bethune-Bowman; Tawon Buie, Charleston Math & Science; Marlo Gilmore, Hunter Tyler Kinard; DeAndre Green, Great Falls; Shawn Lowe, Ware Shoals; Darius Williams, Hemingway; Mataeo Durant, McCormick; Aaron Rivers, Timmonsville; Darius Taylor, Hemingway; Tyson Bettis, Ridge Spring Monetta.
Girls
5A
Player of the year: Mariah Linney, Goose Creek
Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Laimani Simmons, Woodmont; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Taiylar DeMoss, Irmo; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; JaRae Smith, Woodmont; Mikenzi Walker, Gaffney; Lenaejha Evans, Conway; Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Clare McTighe, Wando.
4A
Player of the year: Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County; Madisen Smith, Greenville; Diamon Shiflet, Greer; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Amari Young, North Augusta; Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood; Unique Drake, Westwood; Kamryn Jackson, Hilton Head; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Camille Hobby, Daniel; Saquita Joyner, Hartsville; Aysha Scott, South Aiken; Miniya Reese, Travelers Rest.
3A
Player of the year: Danae McNeal, Swansea
Anne Hamilton Leroy, Seneca; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; Nigeria Davis, Newberry; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Ikela Green, Loris; Rhetta Moore, Bishop England; Quanjia Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Khamele Manning, Dillon; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Tamia Grate, Pendleton; Anayah Rice, Southside; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Mahogny Green, Manning; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek.
2A
Player of the year: Brittani McDonald, Mullins
Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Tajea Barr, Ninety Six; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Star Ergle, Saluda; Yamia Johnson, Gray Collegiate; A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson; A’Yanah Lucus, Lee Central; My’Lasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Katelyn Kinard, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Shadea Kelly, Burke; Serenity Hunt, Mullins; Ariaher Morrisey, Marion.
1A
Co-players of the year: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta and Toniyah Wideman, McCormick
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Chelsie Edwards, C.E. Murray; Alaya Simmons, Charleston Math and Science; Simone Durant, Lamar; Makyla Commander, Timmonsville; Taylor Peay, Whitmire; Destiny Edwards, McCormick; Grace I. Johnson, Denmark-Olar; Jessmen Darby, North; Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon; Olivia McDaniel, Lake View; Roche Brown, Estill; Amber Bass, Lewisville.
